Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale considers additional stipends
PALMDALE — The City Council is considering increasing — or in some cases offering — stipends to members of the various commissions to compensate those who dedicate hours of work. The matter was brought up, at the Sept. 7 meeting, at the request of Mayor Steve Hofbauer,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Plan for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released its draft environmental studies for the planned link between the cities of Palmdale and Burbank. The ~38-mile-long section is currently estimated to cost roughly $24 billion. This section’s cost is relatively high, as trains will mostly travel in tunnels under the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. CAHSRA is currently receiving public comment on the Palmdale-Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS). For details on how to comment, and/or attend upcoming virtual hearings, see the end of this post.
Supes Will Ban Large-Caliber Handguns in Unincorporated LA County
Supervisors also voted to create buffer zones between gun stores and areas like schools and parks, along with more regulations for stores selling weapons.
Antelope Valley Press
Duck race ‘quacks’ the record
PALMDALE — A little rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of the approximately 1,200 attendees who turned out for the 17th annual Antelope Valley Duck Race, as it marked another record-breaking year. The event was presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West, which supports community and educational programs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theavtimes.com
Palmdale’s downtown revitalization projects moving forward
PALMDALE – Palmdale city leaders gathered on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to showcase four downtown projects set to revitalize the civic center area by providing street improvements, pedestrian & bicyclist improvements, and a full renovation of Melville J. Courson Park. The four projects showcased included:. Avenue R Complete Streets. This...
signalscv.com
Pickleball, the new Santa Clarita staple
Pickleball is described as the fastest-growing sport in the United States — and apparently, in the Santa Clarita Valley, too. Pickleball reached a spike in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has actually been around for some time. According to USA Pickleball, the first unofficial game of pickleball was...
Public’s help sought identifying man hospitalized for 3 days in L.A.
Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who has been hospitalized for three days at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights. The man is between 55 and 60 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs 144 pounds, officials said. He has a slim build, gray hair, beard and mustache […]
365traveler.com
20 BEST THINGS TO DO IN SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA
Santa Clarita may be a name that brings up thoughts of the popular Netflix series, or a place known for being the home of Six Flags Magic Mountain. It’s a place where the Westfield Mall is often the go-to hangout spot for locals. Although it may be known for those things, Santa Clarita, California is so much more than that!
calcoastnews.com
LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation
Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
Antelope Valley Press
Christian Bale backs SOS Village in Palmdale
PALMDALE — The city will soon host a new model for caring for foster children, the first of its kind in California, one that is focused on keeping siblings together and working toward reuniting families whenever possible. The project has the backing of Hollywood film star Christian Bale, who...
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita’s homeless population count jumps 30%
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2022 Homeless Count on Thursday, with the data showing that the total number of homeless residents living within L.A. County has continued to rise year after year. The latest figures, which are an estimation based on “point-in-time” counts countywide...
theavtimes.com
Homes 4 Families Rainbow Build in Palmdale on Sept. 17
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale invites the community to join in the building of veteran homes while building the spirit of community, understanding and friendships, by participating in the 4th annual Rainbow Build. It’s happening on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 9 a.m., in the Palmdale Veteran Enriched...
The Weather Channel
Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos
Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
Antelope Valley Press
Gun report prompts lockdown
LANCASTER — Hundreds of parents lined the street near Lancaster High School following an ultimately bogus report of a person with a gun that prompted a lockdown of the campus, Wednesday afternoon, at roughly the same time as similar baseless reports were made at two other Southern California high schools.
2urbangirls.com
Worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
kvpr.org
Kern County's mothers and babies are dying and no one seems certain why
Kern County has one of the highest infant mortality rates in California and mothers die during pregnancy and childbirth in the San Joaquin Valley at a higher rate than in any other region of the state. Simultaneously, research shows that maternal mortality rates are rising among the country’s Latino population.
Sheriff's Investigators Issue Search Warrant at Supervisor's Home
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators served multiple search warrants Wednesday -- including at the home and office of county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl -- in connection with a public- corruption probe.
Homeless count reveals nearly 42,000 people are living on the streets of LA
The new homeless count revealed that the number of unhoused people in Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles has gone up once again. According to officials, there are now 69,144 homeless residents in L.A. County, a 4.1% increase from 2020. Currently, in the City of LA, there are 41,980 people experiencing homelessness, a 1.7 increase from 2020. Despite the rising numbers, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the data showed that Los Angeles had flattened the curve of the homeless crisis. "The good news here ..., is we finally feel like we flattened the curve," Garcetti said. "Flattening is different than reducing...
