Motorists should be aware of roadwork planned for Thursday which will result in a couple of local road closures. Crews are working on a storm water project and restoring asphalt on a portion of Schaffner Road from Butler Road to Beck Road. As a result, the Butler Township Public Works Department is closing that portion of Schaffner Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Bus traffic will be accommodated early but other motorists will not be able to access the area until the project is completed.

9 HOURS AGO