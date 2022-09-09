Read full article on original website
VA To Recognize POW/MIA In Annual Ceremony
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is Friday and the Butler VA Healthcare System is observing the occasion with a special ceremony. The annual Prisoner of War / Missing in Action Recognition Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the auditorium of the Abie Abraham VA Clinic on North Duffy Road.
PA American Water Makes $231.5 Million Offer For BASA
Pennsylvania American Water Company is making a $231.5 million offer to buy the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Details of the deal were released today at the sewer board’s monthly meeting. The deal would be the second highest purchase price of any sewer system in Pennsylvania. Butler Township Commissioner Dave...
PennDOT Extending Mercer Road Project In Harmony
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is again revising the estimated date of completion for a road closure in the Harmony area. Mercer Road will continue to be shut down between Route 19 and Wise Road until September 23rd. Originally, the road was to reopen at the beginning of the month and then the opening was planned for the end of this week.
Reality Tour Looking For Volunteers
A local organization is looking for volunteers interested in helping to educate parents and children about drug prevention. The non-profit CANDLE, Inc is holding training for the Reality Tour Drug Prevention Program on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Cranberry. Adults and teens are needed for brief...
BC3 Earns Another #1 Community College Ranking
Butler County Community College has been ranked as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania for an eighth time since 2015. Niche.com in August named BC3 as No. 1 in its Best Community Colleges in Pennsylvania report. Niche also ranked BC3 as No. 1 in 2021. BC3 was also named...
Construction Moving Along At Butler Senior High
As a new school year is already underway, crews at the Butler Senior High School are working to complete projects as long as the weather cooperates. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update Monday night from the district’s construction manager on the Auxiliary Gym project as well as the classroom expansion project.
Schaffner Rd. To Close Near Lyndora; Holyoake Rd. Closes In CT
Motorists should be aware of roadwork planned for Thursday which will result in a couple of local road closures. Crews are working on a storm water project and restoring asphalt on a portion of Schaffner Road from Butler Road to Beck Road. As a result, the Butler Township Public Works Department is closing that portion of Schaffner Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Bus traffic will be accommodated early but other motorists will not be able to access the area until the project is completed.
Work Happening On North Boundary Road
Work on North Boundary Road in Cranberry Township could cause drivers a delay this morning. Crews will be working on removing trees between Marshall Road roundabout and North Boundary Park. One lane will be open with flaggers and intermittent stoppages. Seek alternate routes. The post Work Happening On North Boundary...
SRU Enrollment Down For The Fall Semester
Fall enrollment numbers at Slippery Rock University are down from last year but include the largest class of first year students since 2019. Between graduate and undergraduate students, SRU has 8,243 students enrolled this year. That number is a decrease of just over 2% in total enrollment compared to last year.
Police Investigating Thefts In Mercer Co.
Law enforcement in neighboring Mercer County is investigating a couple recent incidents of stolen items. According to State Police, the first incident was a burglary that happened in the early morning of August 20th on Folk Road in Delaware Township. Items stolen include a Husqvarna 365 chainsaw valued at about $500 as well as a $500 Stihl MS290 chainsaw.
Mars School Board Hears Concerns About Baseball Field Condition
The Mars Area School Board is considering action that would address problems with their varsity baseball field. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from several concerned parents and those involved with the school’s baseball program about the poor condition of the field. The most pressing need is...
Oil Spills Into Connoquenessing Creek; No Canoeing
Cleanup efforts are underway after an oil spill into the Connoquenessing Creek happened late last week. We spoke with members of the Allegheny Aquatic Alliance, who help oversee the annual Connoquenessing Creek Cleanup each year. They say the spill originated near the AK Steel Plant 2 location—which is currently being torn down.
SRU football team jumps seven spots to #11 in nation/RB receives PSAC honor
Slippery Rock University running back Chris D’Or has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Offensive Player of the Week following his first career 100-yard rushing game. D’Or ran for 108 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown on the road at West Chester in The Rock’s 35-14 victory. The sophomore back also caught three passes for 19 yards in the win. D’Or is the second Slippery Rock player to receive the offensive honor in as many weeks.
High School Sports results from Tuesday/Soccer streaks….
–Butler defeated Shaler 2-0 for their third consecutive shutout. Drew Knight was in the net again for the Golden Tornado. Andrew Lucas and Nick Niebauer scored the Butler goals. –Freeport defeated Greensburg Salem 3-0. Isaac Wetzel scored twice for the Yellow Jackets. Ethan Rapp made eight saves for the shutout....
