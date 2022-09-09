ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
The Independent

Watch the live queue tracker for Queen’s lying in state

The government has launched a queue tracker to tell people planning to go into Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying-in-state how far the line stretches.Thousands of people have descended on London for the chance to see the coffin before Monday’s funeral, prompting warnings the queue could stretch up to 10 miles and people may have to wait for more than two full days.At 7.30pm on Thursday, the tracker, created by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, suggested the queue was nearly five miles long. It estimated that the total queuing time was more than 8.5 hours. Official...
CNET

Explaining 'House of the Dragon' Targaryen Family Tree

House of the Dragon takes place in the same King's Landing we got to know in Game of Thrones, but with an entirely new cast of characters. Just like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon's charactes, who are mostly Targaryens, have complicated relationships with one another, which can be a touch hard to follow at first. If you've seen episode 4, King of the Narrow Sea, you know some family relationships can be more, uh, complicated than others.
