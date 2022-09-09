Read full article on original website
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Queen Elizabeth II died in her residence in Scotland on Sept. 8 after reigning for 70 years. Her funeral will mark the end of a period of national mourning that has been in the planning stages for years. Starting in Scotland, the queen's coffin will travel to London and Buckingham...
Wang Qishan to be at service despite banning of Conservative MPs due to complaints about Chinese repression
The government has launched a queue tracker to tell people planning to go into Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying-in-state how far the line stretches.Thousands of people have descended on London for the chance to see the coffin before Monday’s funeral, prompting warnings the queue could stretch up to 10 miles and people may have to wait for more than two full days.At 7.30pm on Thursday, the tracker, created by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, suggested the queue was nearly five miles long. It estimated that the total queuing time was more than 8.5 hours. Official...
