wcn247.com
Alabama says its not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia. A federal judge had ordered the state to clarify if the state was ready to implement the new execution method. The Alabama prison system said the state has completed many of the preparations, but the protocol is not yet complete. The state said prison staff will also need to be trained before it is used.
wcn247.com
Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused, but it struck some observers as unnecessarily harsh. Lewis pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, a married father of two.
wcn247.com
Infowars rep to return to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A representative for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars brand is expected to return to the witness stand for questions about how Jones pushed lies that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax as his companies grew more successful. Brittany Paz acknowledged Wednesday that Jones’ show, website and social media platforms spread falsehoods about the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 first graders and six educators. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, have been found liable for damages to relatives of eight victims of the massacre, as well as to an FBI agent who responded to the scene. A six-member jury in Waterbury will determine how much Jones should pay the plaintiffs.
wcn247.com
Weeks-long boil water notice lifted in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A boil-water notice has been lifted in Mississippi’s capital city after nearly seven weeks. Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson officials made the announcement Thursday. Emergency repairs are still underway after problems at Jackson’s main water treatment plant caused most customers to lose service for several days in late August and early September. Problems started days after torrential rain fell in central Mississippi, altering the quality of the raw water entering Jackson’s treatment plants. That slowed the treatment process, depleted supplies in water tanks and caused a precipitous drop in pressure.
wcn247.com
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses have returned to work at hospitals in Minnesota following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
wcn247.com
State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights
Hualapai tribal land in northwestern Arizona borders 100 miles of the Colorado River, but the tribe can’t draw from it. The water that serves the tribe’s major tourist center at Grand Canyon West is pumped from the ground, hauled over rough roads and sent through a pipeline. One hundred years after the signing of the Colorado River Compact, many Native American tribes still struggle to fully secure rights in river’s basin. Many tribes have found their best option is to reach settlements for water with states. But even with settlements, building out the infrastructure to deliver the water takes years. And the river that supplies millions across the U.S. West is dwindling.
wcn247.com
Fetterman, Oz agree to Oct. 25 debate, but feud over terms
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania says he has agreed to an Oct. 25 televised debate against his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz. The debate, coming two weeks before the general election, follows weeks of cajoling by Oz. He has raised questions about the severity of Fetterman’s lingering effects from a May stroke and pushed for as many as seven debates. The debate will be held in the studio of a Harrisburg TV station. Oz’s campaign says Fetterman agreed to the debate only “after being hit with massive criticism from state and national editorials and commentators for ducking.”
wcn247.com
Nevada looks to conservation as the Colorado River dwindles
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Unlike other states of the Colorado River Basin, Nevada has one main river user: Las Vegas. The world famous city in the desert is responsible for more than 90 percent of the state’s diversions, with additional water going to the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, whose rights were recognized in a 1963 Supreme Court case, and other small water users. For decades, Las Vegas has relied on wastewater recycling and removing water-guzzling lawns to stretch and conserve its small Colorado River share. But even with proactive management, it could face significant challenges and uncertainties when it comes to future population growth.
wcn247.com
California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress against the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. A fire spokesperson said Thursday that conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles northeast of San Francisco are “looking a whole heck of a lot better." Evacuation orders remain for some 11,000 residents because of the unpredictable nature of the winds. Meanwhile rescuers in mountains east of Los Angeles continued to search for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes earlier this week.
