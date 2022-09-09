The furor around Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power has finally started to settle in the wake of the show’s first three episodes, and even detractors are beginning to acknowledge the show’s better qualities. This comes far too late to undo the damage done by racist fans when the show first launched, however, a topic that one of the show’s stars addressed at the 2022 Emmys. Thankfully, most of the cast seemed well prepared for a certain amount of fallout in the lead-up to the show’s premiere, and most fans are far more focused on Rings of Power’s actual content and the sweet, nostalgic nods to Lord of the Rings scattered throughout the show’s first half.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO