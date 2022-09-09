Read full article on original website
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
People are rediscovering an old children’s show that’s far scarier than any modern horror film
Sometimes we look back on the shows of our youth and wonder how on earth they were allowed to be made, let alone as entertainment for children! Well, now people on Twitter are rediscovering an Australian show from their childhood and we must have collectively blocked it from our memories to protect our sanity because it is a full-on horror fest.
Watch: Netflix answers your call for more Stephen King horror with first trailer for ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’
Horror fans are always calling for more Stephen King adaptations, and now Netflix has dutifully answered with the incoming Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which starts streaming at the beginning of October as the perfect way to usher in spooky season. Catch your first look at the movie via this tantalizing first trailer (see above).
Fans already demanding a renewal for one of the last live-action DC shows left standing
It has been a tough year for fans of DC Comics and now with one of DCTV’s last remaining shows, Stargirl, airing its third season, fans are already campaigning to keep it on air for a bit longer. Season three premiered last month and is set to air its...
‘The Rings of Power’ star reveals Bollywood experience helped him learn Elvish
The actor behind Elendil in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has explained how his time working on a Bollywood flick helped him learn Elvish for his Middle-earth outing. Elendil has quickly become a fan favorite, despite only appearing in the latest third episode of the series....
Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband
Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
Sensible Disney adults roll their eyes after drunk and disorderly woman’s ejection from EPCOT goes viral
The topic of Disney adults has become divisive in recent years, as the evidence stacks up that full-grown Disney lovers are often a uniquely difficult group. Countless viral stories recount incidents in which Disney adults make public scenes due to a variety of perceived faults or issues, and many denizens of the web have written the entire group off as problematic, entitled, and unpleasant. This is of course not true for every Disney lover who’s surpassed legal voting age, but recent years have seen many people label them, as a whole, as one of the most hated groups on the internet.
No Jackman, no point: ‘The Music Man’ to end in January when Hugh bids adieu
Some sad news for fans of the hit Broadway musical The Music Man today as producers announced that the show will end its run on Jan. 1 of 2023, when star Hugh Jackman moves on from the production. Jackman plays Professor Harold Hill in the famous production that dates back...
Watch: Taika Waititi tries to convince you that you’ll enjoy ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ more in IMAX Enhanced
It’s been a little over two months since Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters, and now director Taika Waititi has a special message for Marvel fans: see the movie in IMAX Enhanced. The celebrated director even appeared in a short video asking people to do so. On...
Rachel Zegler admits she freaked out over the pressures of playing Snow White
Disney’s first princess is getting an exciting new remake with the upcoming live-action fairytale, Snow White. Rachel Zegler will breathe life into the princess who means so much to the hearts of Disney fans. At the recent D23 Expo, Comicbook.com spoke with Zegler about the process of becoming Snow...
Latest ‘Rings of Power News: Ismael Cruz Cordova and Robert Aramayo respond to backlash as fans revel in the familiar glory of Númenor
The furor around Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power has finally started to settle in the wake of the show’s first three episodes, and even detractors are beginning to acknowledge the show’s better qualities. This comes far too late to undo the damage done by racist fans when the show first launched, however, a topic that one of the show’s stars addressed at the 2022 Emmys. Thankfully, most of the cast seemed well prepared for a certain amount of fallout in the lead-up to the show’s premiere, and most fans are far more focused on Rings of Power’s actual content and the sweet, nostalgic nods to Lord of the Rings scattered throughout the show’s first half.
Manny Jacinto lands a key role in ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Acolyte’
Fans were disappointed that there was no news or major reveals from Star Wars series The Acolyte made during the weekend’s D23 Expo, but that’s probably because the cast is continuing to take shape. Speaking of which, the show set during the tail end of the High Republic...
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Fans lose patience with the ‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘Rings’ debate and celebrate an unlikely ‘LOTR’ race
As the battle of episodic fantasy rages on, viewers are tiring of the ceaseless debate between fans of HBO Max’s House of the Dragon and fans of Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power. Fans of the latter series are instead turning their focus to the show’s best qualities, raining praise on its slow-burning story and careful focus on previously unexplored elements of J.R.R. Tolkien’s incredible world. Even previously critical fans are starting to come around to Rings of Power, as the first season zeroes in on a range of new and familiar faces and finally gives the orcs the respect they deserve.
‘The Rings of Power’ fans still recovering from the show’s most suspenseful scene yet
The action in Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is starting to ramp up, and its tenser scenes are sticking with fans. The plot in the latest attempt to bring Middle Earth to life has been a slow-burn so far, as the series takes care to develop its world and ground its characters in real experiences. In the background, Sauron’s looming presence is a dark shadow over the series, as fans await his inevitable introduction and the changes it will bring.
An unhinged Netflix series conducts dastardly experiments on the Top 10 in 75 countries
Given Netflix’s penchant for putting out a huge volume of effects-driven shows with a heavy action and sci-fi elements on a regular basis that always manage to draw in a crowd, it was inevitable that The Imperfects would fly out of the blocks after being made available. However, looking...
Tolkien scholars share the one-liners that hit the hardest
There is a reason why there is such a huge fanbase for author J. R. R. Tolkien‘s fictional work, not only did he create one of the most fully formed fictional worlds in literary history but he filled it with characters of amazing wisdom, kindness, and bravery. This is the legacy that Tolkien left behind, one that is still going strong today decades after the Lord of the Rings novels were first published.
‘The Walking Dead’ stars reveal how it feels to wrap the series
Ross Marquand and Khary Payton, who play Aaron and Ezekial on The Walking Dead, respectively, are describing the surreal experience of wrapping up the show that occupied several years of each of their lives. The last eight episodes of The Walking Dead‘s final season are slated to air next month...
An incendiary true-life tale holds the streaming charts hostage
Hard-hitting dramas based on or inspired by true-life events can often be a difficult watch, but at the end of the day cinema is supposed to entertain. It’s a curious juxtaposition, then, but one that this year’s Breaking pulled off with aplomb, thanks largely to another phenomenal performance from John Boyega in the lead role.
Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
‘All Quiet On the Western Front’ reviews praise Netflix’s haunting war epic
Lewis Milestone’s 1930 classic All Quiet on the Western Front was a revolutionary movie, both from a cinematic point of view, and for its anti-war subject matter, so it’s no small feat for Netflix’s take on the story to have apparently lived up to its predecessor, according to the first wave of reviews.
