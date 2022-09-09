Read full article on original website
A Tesla owner is suing the electric vehicle maker, alleging his Model 3 stops for random obstacles in 'frightening and dangerous nightmare'
A Tesla driver is suing the carmaker in a proposed class action lawsuit for phantom braking. The EV owner said the issues turn a "safety feature into a frightening and dangerous nightmare." Earlier this year, the NHTSA said it was investigating Tesla over reports of unexpected braking. A Tesla owner...
Tesla's Back-To-Office Policy Said To Cause Drop In Employee Morale
On May 31, Elon Musk asked salaried staff to work from the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week before being allowed to do remote work, "or depart Tesla." Tesla's CEO is not a big fan of remote work and said that only "particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible" will be exempted from the new policy, with each case to be reviewed and approved directly by him.
Tesla's Battery Supply Has Finally Grown Beyond Satisfying Demand
As you may be aware, Tesla's Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha just spoke at a private Goldman Sachs event in San Francisco. He shared many interesting morsels during the talk. He also made it seem as though Tesla may actually have its first battery surplus. The Tesla executive painted...
German E-Bike Startup Mastix Introduces The One Electric BMX Bike
With the technology surrounding electric bikes advancing at a rapid pace, manufacturers have been more daring when it comes to the designs and styles of e-bikes they’ve been releasing. The One electric bike by Mastix, a German electric bike company, is a chic commuter bike boasting BMX styling. The startup went live on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and was fully financed in less than an hour, demonstrating the popularity of this bike.
Drivers Sue Tesla Over Reported False Autopilot & Self-Driving Claims
Tesla was sued this week in a proposed class action that accuses CEO Elon Musk's electric car company of providing misleading information to get people excited about its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving advanced driver-assist systems. Tesla's active safety features have been under fire for years, due in part to how they're named and what they're capable of (or not).
UPDATE: Canada Dealer Not Honoring Ford F-150 Lightning Pre-Order Prices
It comes as no surprise Ford is raising prices on its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Most people likely saw this coming, as the automaker is not only following suit with its rivals, but also with pricing on most items across the globe. However, people may expect that if they already placed an order and put down a deposit, they will get the pricing they were promised.
Hackers Can Steal Tesla's EVs With New Tricky Relay Attack
It seems criminals are always looking for new ways to steal cars, and Tesla's EVs are a welcome target. Cars are still relatively hard to get, and Tesla's vehicles are selling for top dollar. One would think that with all the new technology and security systems on cars, they'd be harder to steal. And while they are, that technology also opens up doors for hackers and techies to work their magic.
Ford Electric SuperVan Spotted Going Around The Nurburgring
Ford revealed its impressive Electric SuperVan at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed where it made quite an impression especially when it went up the hill. It also drew a crowd when in the paddock, as engineers removed various panels revealing more of racing technology hiding underneath. When the SuperVan...
Ford Gives Dealers Six Weeks To Decide If They Want To Continue Selling EVs
In what will certainly send shock waves across the industry, Ford dropped a bomb at its annual dealership meetings in Las Vegas this week. InsideEVs was one of only a handful of news outlets invited to get an early look at the new Model E dealership rules, which included a presentation from Ford CEO Jim Farley.
Tesla Giga Berlin Expansion Plans Reportedly Delayed By Authorities
Tesla's plans to expand its factory site located in Grünheide near Germany's capital Berlin are on hold for the time being after the local municipal council has taken the application off the agenda. According to German radio broadcaster RBB cited by Reuters, the mayor of Grünheide, Arne Christiani, removed...
See What's Inside A Tesla 4680 Battery
After completing the teardown of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack, Munro Live's team finally had a while to present also an individual 4680-type cylindrical battery cell. This latest high-capacity round cell is exceptionally interesting and, just like the pack, includes many new solutions. The Limiting Factor...
BMW's Upcoming Gen6 Battery Tech To Offer 620 Miles Of Range
Just last week, we told you in great detail about BMW's next-gen battery tech, which will improve range and charging speed, among other factors. Now, we've learned that the upcoming battery technology will offer an impressive 620 miles of electric driving range. BMW recently announced its upcoming Gen6 cells, which...
BYD Will Build Electric Car Plant In Thailand
BYD announced that its first electric car manufacturing plant outside of China will be located in Thailand. The company has formally signed a contract with WHA Corporation Public Company Limited on land purchase (96 hectares or 237 acres) and factory construction at WHA Rayong 36 Industrial Estate. Thailand is described...
Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023
Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
Tesla Could Drop Plans For Giga Berlin Battery Cell Plant: Report
Tesla is reportedly pausing plans to make battery cells at Giga Berlin in Germany as it reconsiders its strategy in order to qualify for US EV and battery manufacturing tax credits. According to the Wall Street Journal, which cites people familiar with the matter, Tesla is looking to benefit from...
Volvo Trucks Starts Series Production Of Heavy Electric Trucks
Volvo Trucks announced the beginning of series production of the electric versions of its heavy-duty trucks: Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX, which are considered as the company’s most important product range. Those three models represent about two thirds of the company's sales, which means that electrification might...
Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm Defends China Manufacturing Investments
With more than 21.5 million new passenger cars sold in 2021, China is by far the world's largest car market, and everyone who's anyone in the automobile industry has manufacturing operations there. Tesla makes no exception and its investments in the Giga Shanghai assembly complex are paying off big time,...
As Tesla's Sales Soar In China, It May Be Considering A New Approach
Tesla has always followed its own unique path, and it doesn't adhere to traditional practices. The company has proven such over the years, and it's constantly adapting and implementing new approaches to streamline its processes, save money, and find further success. Now, two people with information about Tesla's future plans claim it's looking at new ways to sell its EVs in China.
Aptera Gamma Vehicle Revealed In Full With Many Updates
Aptera has shown three versions of its solar-electric three-wheeler with the latest being the Gamma vehicle. Just revealed at Fully Charged Live in San Diego this past weekend, it gives us a good idea what the final production version will look like. Having completed all stages of testing (except for...
Rivian's Partnership With Mercedes Is Smart Strategy, Say Analysts
As we reported just last week, Rivian is partnering with Mercedes-Benz related to electric vans. Now that analysts have had time to look over the joint partnership plans, it looks like the connection could prove positive for the startup automaker. Rivian has already had its fair share of partnerships and...
