How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
In case you’re wondering how long the Queen’s lying in state is, guards are literally fainting on the spot
Working for the Royal Family is a tough job, and people are now just witnessing how tough the job can be as guards have been seen fainting whilst on duty as they guard Queen Elizabeth II‘s body. A clip from the BBC’s live-feed circulated on social media, showing one...
The late Queen Elizabeth II has been outed as a hardcore gamer girl
The recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t just the head of state of over 12 countries, she also was an absolute pro gamer, according to the Palace. Following her death, many new details surrounding her life and the Royal Family’s absurdities have been revealed. Chief among these is the world finding out about the Queen’s apparent love for video games. A story has gone viral of the Queen being in possession of a 24-carat gold custom Wii.
Stopped clocks, bike locks, and 5 more ways the U.K. has ceased being a serious country after the Queen’s death
The death of Queen Elizabeth II already seems to be a likely touchstone moment for anyone currently alive and will absolutely go down in history as one of the milestones of the twenty-first century. As the UK heads into a period of national mourning, many of the country’s steadfast institutions have all but shut down, with cultural mainstays postponing or canceling outright events that would have continued in the face of nearly any other tragedy.
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for almost 5 miles (8 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall in Parliament was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities brought in portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP
‘Heartless’ King Charles III ignites outrage after firing 100 official ‘servants’ as first official act
The newly crowned King wasted no time getting fired up. Approximately 100 employees of the King Charles III‘s now former official residence, Clarence House, were notified during a church service for the late Queen that they will likely be demoted or lose their jobs entirely, as initially reported on Monday by The Guardian. Many of those employees have worked for decades and are presently working around the clock during the present period of mourning and the King’s ascension to the throne.
Mere peasants demand justice after Queen Elizabeth is snubbed from 2022 Emmys ‘In Memoriam’
You may or may not be aware of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Looks like those at the Television Academy might’ve missed the memo, and her passing being absent from the 2022 Emmys has given people a real hill to die on…because the Queen is first and foremost a TV star, right?
‘All Quiet On the Western Front’ reviews praise Netflix’s haunting war epic
Lewis Milestone’s 1930 classic All Quiet on the Western Front was a revolutionary movie, both from a cinematic point of view, and for its anti-war subject matter, so it’s no small feat for Netflix’s take on the story to have apparently lived up to its predecessor, according to the first wave of reviews.
An incendiary true-life tale holds the streaming charts hostage
Hard-hitting dramas based on or inspired by true-life events can often be a difficult watch, but at the end of the day cinema is supposed to entertain. It’s a curious juxtaposition, then, but one that this year’s Breaking pulled off with aplomb, thanks largely to another phenomenal performance from John Boyega in the lead role.
‘The Rings of Power’ star reveals Bollywood experience helped him learn Elvish
The actor behind Elendil in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has explained how his time working on a Bollywood flick helped him learn Elvish for his Middle-earth outing. Elendil has quickly become a fan favorite, despite only appearing in the latest third episode of the series....
Latest ‘Rings of Power News: Ismael Cruz Cordova and Robert Aramayo respond to backlash as fans revel in the familiar glory of Númenor
The furor around Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power has finally started to settle in the wake of the show’s first three episodes, and even detractors are beginning to acknowledge the show’s better qualities. This comes far too late to undo the damage done by racist fans when the show first launched, however, a topic that one of the show’s stars addressed at the 2022 Emmys. Thankfully, most of the cast seemed well prepared for a certain amount of fallout in the lead-up to the show’s premiere, and most fans are far more focused on Rings of Power’s actual content and the sweet, nostalgic nods to Lord of the Rings scattered throughout the show’s first half.
Fan thinks they’ve worked out the plot of ‘Captain America: New World Order’
With the announcement of Captain America: New World Order and a stack of casting announcements, Marvel fans are heavily theorizing about what will happen. The fourth Captain America film sees Sam Wilson go on his first outing as the star-spangled man with a plan, but it’s everyone around Wilson that’s got fans talking about the next entry. Casting has seen confirmation of several deep-cut comic book characters such as Sabra seemingly get confirmed, and the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.
History buffs heap praise on a beloved and brutal epic that never got its due
Everyone knows that Ridley Scott’s Gladiator single-handedly revived the historical epic after the blockbuster swords-and-sandals tale went on to score rave reviews and land $460 million at the box office, before ultimately winning five Academy Awards from 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot faced the misfortune of releasing just eight weeks later, and as a result it ended up being caught in the wake of Russell Crowe’s vengeful Maximus.
Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won
For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
