NFL

Parade

See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet

Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Watch Lizzo's Empowering Emmys Acceptance Speech

Lizzo gave an emotional speech at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards after her show, Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, took home the award for Outstanding Competition Program. The Amazon reality TV series knocked out other shows in the category, including The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef, The Voice, and even RuPaul's Drag Race–which previously won the award every year since 2018.
Parade

Henry Winkler Reveals When 'Barry' Is Coming to an End

Henry Winkler shared some unfortunate news predicting the end of the HBO show Barry. On last night's Emmy Awards Red Carpet, the actor—who portrays Gene Cousineau, an acting teacher, and mentor of Barry Block (Bill Hader)—was asked about the inevitable end to the dark comedy, and his answer made some fans wish that interviewers never asked in the first place.
Parade

Mariska Hargitay Rocks Plunging Gown at The Emmys Alongside 'Law & Order' Co-Star Christopher Meloni

Law & Order fans were most likely beaming after seeing Mariska Hargitay appear on the Emmys red carpet alongside longtime co-star Christopher Meloni on Monday night. The iconic duo posed for the cameras before the 74th Annual Emmy Awards where Hargitay, 58, donned a sparkling black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Meloni, 61, looked dapper in a tuxedo and bow tie.
Parade

Jazz Legend Ramsey Lewis Dead at 87

Award-winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died. He was 87. The news broke today after a representative announced the musician's passing via Facebook. According to the official statement, the NEA Jazz Master "died peacefully at his home in Chicago" on the morning of Sept. 12. The four-time nominated and three-time...
Parade

And the Winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Is…

Tuesday night was the final night of performances and voting for American’s Got Talent Season 17 when the final 11 artists—Avery Dixon, Celia Muñoz, Chapel Hart, Kristy Sellars, The Mayyas, Metaphysic, Drake Milligan, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Mike E Winfield and Yu Hojin—took to the AGT stage one last time for America’s vote.
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Parade

Rita Moreno Is 1 of 16 EGOT Winners—Find Out Who Else Is in the Prestigious Club!

Returned to her cinematic roots in 2021 with a role in director Steven Spielberg's hugely anticipated West Side Story remake. A lot has changed since she played the musical's firecracker character of Anita back in 1961—including how many awards she's racked up since winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her powerhouse performance. (She made history as the first—and still only—Latina to win in an Oscar acting category.) In fact, the 90-year-old Moreno is one of the very few people in the history of showbiz to rack up an "EGOT."
Parade

LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian Show Off Impressive Couples Workout on Instagram

LeAnn Rimes and her husband, Eddie Cibrian, shared their unique workout routine on social media. The couple opted to use each other as weights in the comical video posted to Rimes' Instagram page. Cibrian used his wife as a dumbbell while performing multiple workouts, including deadlifts, weighted squats with Rimes on his back, and bicep curls. Rimes' hit song, "Can't Fight the Moonlight," played in the background.
Parade

Adam Scott Shares Glam Behind-the-Scenes Snap on His Way to the Emmys

The Big Little Lies actor, 49, shared a snap from the car alongside his wife, Naomi, while the pair were en route to the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12. In the Instagram pic, Scott is seen wearing a white shirt accessorized with a black bowtie, while his wife was dressed up in a gorgeous pink ruffle-top dress.
Parade

Parade

