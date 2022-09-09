Read full article on original website
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
Hold The Roses! Why The Bachelorette Isn’t On Tonight and When It Will Return
The Bachelorette fans will have to wait until tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 13, for the return of ABC’s hit reality show. The eagerly anticipated first part of the two-episode live finale will be airing one night later than usual because of scheduling conflicts. Why The Bachelorette Isn't On Tonight. While...
'The Handmaid's Tale' Star Elisabeth Moss On 'Wild' Season 5 and the Show's Relevancy In a Post-Roe World
For Handmaid's Tale fans, Sept. 14, 2022, will be a blessed day. The Hulu series is returning for its fifth season, and as star Elisabeth Moss told Parade.com, it's "pretty wild." "I mean, it's everywhere," Moss, who plays June Osborne in the series, said in an interview with Parade.com. "There...
Watch Lizzo's Empowering Emmys Acceptance Speech
Lizzo gave an emotional speech at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards after her show, Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, took home the award for Outstanding Competition Program. The Amazon reality TV series knocked out other shows in the category, including The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef, The Voice, and even RuPaul's Drag Race–which previously won the award every year since 2018.
Henry Winkler Reveals When 'Barry' Is Coming to an End
Henry Winkler shared some unfortunate news predicting the end of the HBO show Barry. On last night's Emmy Awards Red Carpet, the actor—who portrays Gene Cousineau, an acting teacher, and mentor of Barry Block (Bill Hader)—was asked about the inevitable end to the dark comedy, and his answer made some fans wish that interviewers never asked in the first place.
We Finally Know Who 'The Good Doctor' Star Freddie Highmore Married! Find Out What His New Bride Does for a Living and More
Freddie Highmore fans, listen up! After the star of The Good Doctor confirmed in 2021 that he'd secretly gotten hitched—but declined to identify his new bride by name—we now finally know who she is, what she does and how they met!. According to Celebrity Hook, Highmore's other half...
Mariska Hargitay Rocks Plunging Gown at The Emmys Alongside 'Law & Order' Co-Star Christopher Meloni
Law & Order fans were most likely beaming after seeing Mariska Hargitay appear on the Emmys red carpet alongside longtime co-star Christopher Meloni on Monday night. The iconic duo posed for the cameras before the 74th Annual Emmy Awards where Hargitay, 58, donned a sparkling black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Meloni, 61, looked dapper in a tuxedo and bow tie.
Jazz Legend Ramsey Lewis Dead at 87
Award-winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died. He was 87. The news broke today after a representative announced the musician's passing via Facebook. According to the official statement, the NEA Jazz Master "died peacefully at his home in Chicago" on the morning of Sept. 12. The four-time nominated and three-time...
And the Winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Is…
Tuesday night was the final night of performances and voting for American’s Got Talent Season 17 when the final 11 artists—Avery Dixon, Celia Muñoz, Chapel Hart, Kristy Sellars, The Mayyas, Metaphysic, Drake Milligan, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Mike E Winfield and Yu Hojin—took to the AGT stage one last time for America’s vote.
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Jimmy Kimmel Offers Heartfelt Apology to 'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson After Controversial Emmys Skit
Jimmy Kimmel apologized to Quinta Brunson after viewers slammed him for stealing her Emmy award-winning moment on Monday evening. During Brunson's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host took some time during the interview to apologize for the stunt he pulled during her acceptance speech at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Befriended Britney Spears After Conservatorship Drama
Drew Barrymore and Britney Spears may not have been friends when the two stars simultaneously rose to fame in the early 2000s, but things have changed, according to the actress. On Monday, Barrymore appeared on The Tonight Show and told Jimmy Fallon that the two originally connected sometime in early...
Jared Leto Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From the 2022 Met Gala
Jared Leto is giving fans a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes of the 2022 Met Gala. While the event took place back in May, the actor and musician was seemingly feeling nostalgic as he scrolled through his camera roll and shared a photo dump of his favorite snaps on Instagram. And...
Lizzo Shares Epic Selfies With Zendaya, Pete Davidson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More
Lizzo was the selfie queen at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. The "Good As Hell" singer showed off all the star-studded selfies she captured throughout the evening in an Instagram post. The photo dump is an epic collection of all the celebrities she mingled with before, during, and after...
Lizzo's Net Worth Is 'Good as Hell!' What She Makes and Which Icon Signed Her First Big Check
As Lizzo has so famously sung, sometimes "Truth Hurts"—and before she became mega-famous, her bank account was hurting as well. Years before Lizzo's net worth ballooned into the seven-figure realm, in fact, she spent about six months living in her car. These days, that good business sense has expanded...
Rita Moreno Is 1 of 16 EGOT Winners—Find Out Who Else Is in the Prestigious Club!
Returned to her cinematic roots in 2021 with a role in director Steven Spielberg's hugely anticipated West Side Story remake. A lot has changed since she played the musical's firecracker character of Anita back in 1961—including how many awards she's racked up since winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her powerhouse performance. (She made history as the first—and still only—Latina to win in an Oscar acting category.) In fact, the 90-year-old Moreno is one of the very few people in the history of showbiz to rack up an "EGOT."
Britney Spears Addresses Controversy After Christina Aguilera Unfollows Her on Instagram
Christina Aguilera unfollowed Britney Spears on Instagram following a post that many construed as the latter body-shaming the former—which Spears has since denied. On Monday, Sept. 12, Spears posted a quote graphic on the social platform, which read, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people."
LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian Show Off Impressive Couples Workout on Instagram
LeAnn Rimes and her husband, Eddie Cibrian, shared their unique workout routine on social media. The couple opted to use each other as weights in the comical video posted to Rimes' Instagram page. Cibrian used his wife as a dumbbell while performing multiple workouts, including deadlifts, weighted squats with Rimes on his back, and bicep curls. Rimes' hit song, "Can't Fight the Moonlight," played in the background.
'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Shares What He Loves About Mentoring Young Talent and How He Tries to Connect With All Fans
Luke Bryan is a man with a very busy schedule. He’s judged American Idol each spring for the past five years, he has his Raised Up Right tour, he has dates in Las Vegas, he is always releasing new music, and now he’s heading out on a Farm Tour.
Adam Scott Shares Glam Behind-the-Scenes Snap on His Way to the Emmys
The Big Little Lies actor, 49, shared a snap from the car alongside his wife, Naomi, while the pair were en route to the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12. In the Instagram pic, Scott is seen wearing a white shirt accessorized with a black bowtie, while his wife was dressed up in a gorgeous pink ruffle-top dress.
