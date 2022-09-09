ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

King Charles to meet UK PM Truss mid-afternoon - PM's spokesman

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFSoQ_0hoRqDIQ00

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - King Charles will meet British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday afternoon, Truss's spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

'She was extraordinary,' says NZ PM Ardern as the world mourns the Queen, article with video

United Kingdom ·

September 9, 2022 · 5:30 AM UTC

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the death of Queen Elizabeth as the end of a chapter in history, as leaders across the Pacific mourned the death of the 96-year-old monarch.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
William James
Reuters

Leaky pen irks King Charles during signing ceremony

BELFAST, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles vented his frustration at a leaky pen on Tuesday during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British Royal Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
U.K.
Reuters

"Putin will fail, Europe will prevail", says EU chief

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Charles to be formally proclaimed King at historic Accession Council

The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council on Saturday.Charles has automatically become King on the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation...
POLITICS
Reuters

Britain's swans get new owner with royal succession

WINDSOR, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Swans swimming along the bends of the River Thames and delighting visitors on riverbanks across Britain have a new owner. On the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, Britain's new monarch King Charles has inherited many of the country's swans.
ANIMALS
Reuters

Reuters

592K+
Followers
354K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy