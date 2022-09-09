King Charles to meet UK PM Truss mid-afternoon - PM's spokesman

The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council on Saturday.Charles has automatically become King on the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation...

