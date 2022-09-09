King Charles to meet UK PM Truss mid-afternoon - PM's spokesman
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - King Charles will meet British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday afternoon, Truss's spokesman told reporters.
'She was extraordinary,' says NZ PM Ardern as the world mourns the Queen, article with video
United Kingdom
September 9, 2022
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the death of Queen Elizabeth as the end of a chapter in history, as leaders across the Pacific mourned the death of the 96-year-old monarch.
