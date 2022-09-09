Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
River town or railroad town? Merger might tip scales
These are just a few concerns some in the Quad Cities have for the potential $31 billion merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. “With seven crossings, they blow their horns at seven crossings. And that already happens seven to 10 times a day,” said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida. “30 times a day becomes a nuisance.”
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Wisehart Capital of Dahinda sold a residence at 315 Griffin Way...
wcbu.org
Bartonville wants an abandoned tower demolished, while the owner is planning a major ‘rejuvenation’
It's hard to miss the dilapidated former Allied Mills building that towers over U.S. Route 24 on the southern end of Bartonville. Village leaders would like to see the abandoned pet food plant torn down. But the property owner says his group plans to develop the site, and demolition may not be in their best interests.
977wmoi.com
2022 First Quarter Retail Sales Tax Numbers Released; Monmouth Showed 8.5% Growth, Galesburg Posted Slight Decline
First quarter retail sales tax receipt data from the Department of Revenue has been released. Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer shares ten of the twelve local communities they track posted growth from the previous year:. “Galesburg and Peoria were unfortunately the two metros that showed a decline in...
Popular discount store opening new location in Illinois this month
Are you looking for a great deal on brand-name merchandise? Then you won't want to miss the grand opening of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Peoria, Illinois. Popular discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet is set to host a grand opening event for their new store in Peoria, Illinois, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
One of downstate’s largest liquor stores coming soon to Galesburg
Galesburg soon will be home to one of the largest retail liquor stores in downstate Illinois. Northern Illinois-based chain Liquor ‘n’ Wine says it expects to open its ninth store as soon as Thanksgiving at 1576 N. Henderson St., the former site of Northgate Lanes bowling center. Original...
Amtrak canceling some routes through Galesburg ahead of potential freight railroad strike
The threat of a major rail strike is affecting travel plans for people across the country, including Galesburg. Amtrak is preemptively suspending routes between Chicago and San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest. Starting Tuesday, Amtrak suspended runs of the California Zephyr and Southwest Chief, both of which have service through Galesburg.
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
KWQC
Lagomarcino’s set to close restaurants, confectionery store will remain open
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For Those that love caramel apples and handcrafted chocolates, it’s getting into the most wonderful time of the year. The Lagomarcino family have been an integral part of the tradition in the Quad Cities since 1908. Guest Katie Otten talks about how Lagomarcino’s is ramping up...
977wmoi.com
Warren County HCE Hosting Be Money Smart and How to Spot Frauds and Scams Informational Meeting
On Wednesday, September 21st, the Warren County Home and Community Education is inviting the entire public to attend their ‘Be Money Smart and How to Spot Frauds and Scams’ informational meeting, explains HCE Member Diane Fedorow:. “We have all gotten those calls, texts, e-mails, letters, or seen something...
KWQC
Walcott parents frustrated with district’s proposal to close elementary school
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport School District is considering changing Walcott K-8 to a 5-6/7-8 junior high school. The district presented the proposed changes as part of its master facility plan in July. The Davenport school board meeting was packed with parents of Walcott students Monday night to voice their...
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
977wmoi.com
William “Bill” E. Howard
William “Bill” E. Howard, 84 of Lake Bracken, Galesburg, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Lake Bracken. He was born June 12, 1938 in Abingdon, the son of Orph and Edna M. (Brodrick) Howard. He married the love of his life, Susan L. Onion on June 20, 1958 at the Abingdon United Methodist Church.
Pen City Current
Amtrak cancels FM service as railroad strike looms
FORT MADISON - A looming freight railroad strike is resulting in the cancellation of Amtrak service on its long-distance routes out of Chicago, including the Southwest Chief running through Fort Madison. Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said he was unaware of the news Tuesday morning but was looking into the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
Pen City Current
Alliant to build 150-megawatt facility near Wever
LEE COUNTY - A new Alliant Energy 150-megawatt solar panel field is moving forward near Wever. Alliant officials met with Lee County Supervisors at the board's regular meeting Monday to outline the project, which has been in the works for quite a while. Justin Foss, Renewable Energy Director with Alliant...
977wmoi.com
Debra M. Weathers
Debra M. Weathers, 49 of Peoria and formerly of Abingdon and Galesburg, passed away at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born September 17, 1972 in Galesburg, the daughter of Michael C. and Dorothy “Dottie” L. (Parker) Weathers.
Central Illinois Proud
Firefighters battle multiple fires on Peoria’s southside
UPDATE (10:36 p.m.) –More information has been released on one of two house fires on Peoria’s Southside Monday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Baxter, the house at Lincoln and Matthew was vacant at the time of the Fire, and no utilities were connected to the house. One...
tspr.org
Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication
Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Remembering Mike Kruse: The only line of duty firefighter death in Muscatine history 20 years later
Six members of the 11-person shift that arrived to battle a late-night house fire on a cool September night remain on active duty with the Muscatine Fire Department. Four have retired or moved on. One remains the only Muscatine firefighter to die in the line of duty. A year and...
