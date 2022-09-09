ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

ourquadcities.com

River town or railroad town? Merger might tip scales

These are just a few concerns some in the Quad Cities have for the potential $31 billion merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. “With seven crossings, they blow their horns at seven crossings. And that already happens seven to 10 times a day,” said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida. “30 times a day becomes a nuisance.”
CAMANCHE, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Hancock County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Wisehart Capital of Dahinda sold a residence at 315 Griffin Way...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Government
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Amtrak canceling some routes through Galesburg ahead of potential freight railroad strike

The threat of a major rail strike is affecting travel plans for people across the country, including Galesburg. Amtrak is preemptively suspending routes between Chicago and San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest. Starting Tuesday, Amtrak suspended runs of the California Zephyr and Southwest Chief, both of which have service through Galesburg.
GALESBURG, IL
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Rise In Iowa

(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department

An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
News Break
Politics
977wmoi.com

William “Bill” E. Howard

William “Bill” E. Howard, 84 of Lake Bracken, Galesburg, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Lake Bracken. He was born June 12, 1938 in Abingdon, the son of Orph and Edna M. (Brodrick) Howard. He married the love of his life, Susan L. Onion on June 20, 1958 at the Abingdon United Methodist Church.
GALESBURG, IL
Pen City Current

Amtrak cancels FM service as railroad strike looms

FORT MADISON - A looming freight railroad strike is resulting in the cancellation of Amtrak service on its long-distance routes out of Chicago, including the Southwest Chief running through Fort Madison. Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said he was unaware of the news Tuesday morning but was looking into the...
FORT MADISON, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
DES MOINES, IA
Pen City Current

Alliant to build 150-megawatt facility near Wever

LEE COUNTY - A new Alliant Energy 150-megawatt solar panel field is moving forward near Wever. Alliant officials met with Lee County Supervisors at the board's regular meeting Monday to outline the project, which has been in the works for quite a while. Justin Foss, Renewable Energy Director with Alliant...
LEE COUNTY, IA
977wmoi.com

Debra M. Weathers

Debra M. Weathers, 49 of Peoria and formerly of Abingdon and Galesburg, passed away at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born September 17, 1972 in Galesburg, the daughter of Michael C. and Dorothy “Dottie” L. (Parker) Weathers.
ABINGDON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firefighters battle multiple fires on Peoria’s southside

UPDATE (10:36 p.m.) –More information has been released on one of two house fires on Peoria’s Southside Monday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Baxter, the house at Lincoln and Matthew was vacant at the time of the Fire, and no utilities were connected to the house. One...
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication

Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
ABINGDON, IL

