ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK Parliament is holding a special session to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hoRneFw00

UK Parliament is holding a special session to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II .

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Princess Anne accompanies Queen Elizabeth II's coffin every step of final journey

As Queen Elizabeth II made her final journey home to London, by her side the entire way was Anne, the Princess Royal, her only daughter. Anne, the second eldest of the queen and Prince Philip's four children, was with the 96-year-old queen when she died Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, and escorted her mom's coffin to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

827K+
Followers
177K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy