Read full article on original website
Related
foxlexington.com
Teen shot at Oxford Circle in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence was seen in the Oxford Circle area of Lexington Wednesday night. A FOX 56 photographer said she saw at least 5 police vehicles in the area while on the scene. While there she reported a K-9 and some police officers with flashlights in a taped-off parking lot.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers to ID Horse Mania vandal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – They’re conversation pieces, examples of pride and talent across the city. The Horse Mania sculptures are also a target for late-night mischief that can easily result in damage to the art. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time one of the Horse Mania sculptures...
wvih.com
Police Investigate After Two Bodies Found
Two death investigations are underway in Lexington after bodies were found in separate locations Monday morning. The first is on Red Berry Circle, near Boston Road. Lexington police say they found a body in the back of an abandoned car in the 900 block of Red Berry. The cause of death is unknown.
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate multiple shootings, 9 people shot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another violent weekend in Lexington as police investigate four different shootings that took place Saturday night and Sunday morning. The first, police say on Saturday around 8:26 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a car on New Circle road. Police say the officer found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxlexington.com
Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
WKYT 27
KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with body found in burned-out building
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a body found in a burned-out building in Lee County. The investigation began in early September when human skeletal remains were found in a burned structure on KY-52 W. The State Medical...
WKYT 27
Arrest citation identifies man who police say caused major traffic backup in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name man who police say caused a major backup on Interstate 75 on Sunday. According to arrest citations, Guy House II is facing a long list of charges. Police say they tried to arrest House around 2 p.m. Sunday near the Ramada...
WKYT 27
9 people shot in multiple Saturday night shootings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating multiple shootings that occurred throughout Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Officers responded to New Circle Road and Versailles Road at around 8:30 PM Saturday night. Three male adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Later, a fourth person showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say that this was related to the victims found on New Circle Road. One person reportedly does have life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
2 arrested in connection to disorder at UK Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two individuals are facing multiple charges after Saturday night’s disorder at UK Hospital. According to the University of Kentucky Police Department, the hospital was under enhanced security procedures following the shooting on Georgetown Road, which is typical protocol when gunshot victims are brought in.
WTVQ
Nicholasville police make drug bust
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police made a big drug bust over the weekend as part of an operation by its Drug Enforcement Unit. During the operation, police made a traffic stop and allegedly found 348 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin and $877 in Kelly East’s vehicle.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON POLICE RESPOND TO POSSIBLE THREAT TO HIGH SCHOOL
The Lexington Police Department was advised by the School District on a possible threat to the High School on Tuesday, September 13. A release says the Lexington Police Department used every resource available to investigate the accusations. The Police Department and the School placed security measures in place to ensure the safety of the staff and students.
WKYT 27
Lexington woman charged with arson following domestic dispute
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been charged with arson following a domestic violence dispute in Lexington on Saturday evening. Lexington police say that they responded to a dispute at the 1000 block of Pennebaker Dr. During the disorder between the two residents, a fire started at their home. Fire crews were dispatched just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
DEVELOPING: Large police presence on North Broadway
UPDATE (5:27 P.M.) We are still on the scene, waiting for police to provide any information. Our reporter spoke with witnesses who say they stopped to change a flat tire, when they saw a man walking. A short time after they saw police who they say told them to get down and that the man had a gun.
wdrb.com
Emotional Lexington police chief demands public 'start appreciating' law enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An emotional police chief addressed reporters at a Lexington news conference Tuesday morning as he and the city's mayor answered questions about the recent rise in violent crime in Lexington. "Start appreciating what your police do for you," Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told reporters, according...
WTVQ
Lexington woman arrested for setting house on fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington woman is in jail after setting her house on fire Saturday. According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were called to the 1000 block of Pennebaker Drive just before 6:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of a fire. Fire officials say when they...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police officer shot on Tates Creek Road, shooter dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers confirmed the officer who was wounded in the shooting has been released from the hospital. At around 10:43 p.m. on Thursday officers were sent to the Extended Stay America in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road on reports of trespassing and delayed assault. Upon trying to make contact with 40-year-old Joshua Hagans, officers were denied entry to the room.
WKYT 27
Arrest made in deadly Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Lexington Thursday evening. Lexington police say 32-year-old Steven Smith was arrested at the scene of the shooting on Devonia Ave. He is charged with murder, two counts of 1st-degree wanton endangerment, 4th-degree assault-domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
foxlexington.com
1 man dead after Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Lexington. Police told FOX 56 they responded to a disorder call between two people at around 6 p.m. on Devonia Avenue off North Limestone Street. The Fayette County Coroner said police discovered 57-year-old Clarence...
AOL Corp
19-year-old charged in Central Kentucky drug investigation, police say
A 19-year-old man out of Lincoln County has been arrested after a multi-agency drug investigation in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police. An investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force determined that Dalton Roe, of Crab Orchard, was involved in trafficking illegal drugs in Central Kentucky, including Madison County, police said. State police said the investigation resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills.
WTVQ
Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car
CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
Comments / 0