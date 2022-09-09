Read full article on original website
stoughtonnews.com
Amundson: Tobacco, Stoughton's most unusual cash crop
Every year around Labor Day my thoughts turn to an unusual agricultural tradition that is unique to our part of the country. It features folks toiling away in fields surrounded by piles of green plants doing something that closely resembles stoop labor. It’s the annual tobacco harvest. Early Yankee...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls swimming: Cheyenne Borroughs ‘proud’ to join older sisters on Stoughton’s school-record board
Savy, Cora and now Cheyenne. Cheyenne Borroughs – a freshman swimmer on the Stoughton girls swimming team – has recently joined her older sisters on the Vikings’ school record board. Cheyenne Borroughs broke Stoughton’s 24-year old school record in the 100-yard breaststroke during a Badger East Conference...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys soccer: Stoughton falls to ranked teams in Oregon, Monona Grove
The Stoughton boys soccer team entered one of the toughest stretches in their schedule playing two ranked Division 2 teams last week. Stoughton lost to Oregon 4-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Huntoon Field in Oregon. The Panthers (3-2, 2-0 Badger West), the defending Division 2 state champions, are ranked fourth in Division 2. With the loss, Stoughton drops to 1-5, 0-2 Badger East.
nbc15.com
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
stoughtonnews.com
Community Calendar: Sept.15-23
Online and at Stoughton Health Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 County B. Learn about the basics of Medicare, making the most out of your rights, how to enroll, what Medicare does and doesn’t cover, and additional coverage options. To register for this free talk, visit stoughtonhealth.com and click...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Public Library staff September book recommendations
Amy H. enjoyed the TV series “Under the Vines.” It’s about a New Zealand vineyard jointly inherited by two “oil and water” people who must work together to restore it. If you’re looking for something light and enjoyable, give this a try. Erin M....
stoughtonnews.com
First meeting for new downtown business group is Sept. 26
If you are a merchant in downtown Stoughton, a new group would like to connect with you. The first general meeting of the Stoughton Downtown Merchants Association (SDMA) is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at the new Upstairs Tasting Room of Cheesers, 183 E. Main St. The group is being formed to “focus exclusively on the continued development of Stoughton’s Downtown as a place that people love to visit to shop, learn, experience, taste and play,” and is open to all downtown merchants engaged in retail, hospitality or entertainment, SDMA member Joanne Grassman wrote in an email to the Hub.
Daily Cardinal
Senior who still wears L&S t-shirt getting laid constantly
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Bright-eyed freshmen wearing Letters and Science t-shirts are a classic September sight on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It almost seems as though wearing the free piece of clothing is a sign that someone is leaving independently for the first time, proud of their new college and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
