Avoca, IA

Donald Nelsen Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
Funeral Services for 79 year old Donald Nelsen of Avoca will be Tuesday, September 13th at 10:30 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Family will greet friends on Monday, September 12th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the church. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

Obituaries
