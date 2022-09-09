The Friday night before Mississippi State and Texas A&M hit the gridiron in Starkville, there will be a Main Street event that you will not want to miss. As a way to raise money for the Bulldog Initiative, which is organized by Charlie Winfield to work for the betterment of Mississippi State student athletes of all sports through the use of name, image and likeness opportunities, the inaugural Rock Vegas show will be happening in the State Palace Theater at Hobie’s On Main on Friday, September 30.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO