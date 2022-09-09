ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

French president Emmanuel Macron pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By Mary-Kate Findon
 6 days ago

Emmanuel Macron has paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II , sharing that “with her passing, we all feel an emptiness.”

“Through her wisdom and empathy, she helped us all to steer a path through the historic ups and downs of the last seven decades,” the French prime minister said.

Mr Macron continued to say the country is “grateful for her deep affection for France,” adding that she “mastered our language, loved our culture, and touched our hearts.”

Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, 8 September.

