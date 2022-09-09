ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planned strike by Royal Mail workers called off after Queen’s death

By Alan Jones
The Independent
 6 days ago

A planned strike by Royal Mail workers on Friday has been called off following the Queen’s death.

Members of the Communication Workers Union were due to continue a 48-hour walkout in a dispute over pay and conditions.

General secretary Dave Ward said: “Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
