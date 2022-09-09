Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth’s Damning Comment About Meghan Markle Attending Prince Philip’s Funeral Will ‘Never Be Discussed’ Claims Royal Author
According to royal author Tom Bower, Queen Elizabeth made a damning comment about Meghan Markle ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.
Meghan Markle Critics Feel the Heat in Aftermath of Queen's Death
Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
Queen's Guard Collapses: How Long Are British Guards' Shifts?
Queen Elizabeth II is now lying in state in Westminster Hall, and a guard standing by her coffin collapsed in front of the British public on Thursday.
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Oprah Shuts Down Chat With Gayle King Over Harry and Meghan Bombshells
Oprah Winfrey said she was "as surprised by the bombshell" interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "as anybody else." Oprah was asked about the prospects of a royal reconciliation by Gayle King in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death and she said she didn't get involved in "family business."
Camilla, King Charles' longtime love, has a divisive history. What do we know about the Queen Consort?
With her husband's accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Camilla has become Queen Consort and will take on a new and more prominent role alongside King Charles III.
Meghan Critic Who Accused Her of Uvalde PR Stunt Mocked for Queen PR Stunt
GB News host Dan Wootton accused Meghan of a "tacky photo opportunity" in Uvalde but recorded multiple takes of his leaving flowers for Queen Elizabeth II.
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for nearly 4 1/2 miles (7 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lies in state at Britainâ€™s Parliament. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities arranged portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP
William Says 'Very Difficult' Procession for Queen Reminded Him of Diana
The Prince of Wales discussed walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin—as he did for his mother at age 15—and told a mourner: "Don't cry now, you'll start me."
Meghan Accused of Using Hidden Recording Device in Wild Conspiracy Theory
Meghan Markle has become the subject of an outlandish conspiracy theory on social media, where a number of her detractors have accused her of wearing a hidden recording device while with the grieving royal family. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, who are living in Meghan's native...
Matt Smith says Prince Harry once called him 'granddad' when they met at a polo match
"It sounds a bit grand, but it wasn't that grand," Smith, who played Prince Philip on Netflix's "The Crown," said of his encounter with Harry.
All the Times Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Bit Her, Royal Staff During Reign
The late monarch reportedly needed three stitches in her left hand after breaking up a fight among 10 of her dogs in 1991.
School Forcing Kids to Write Letters of Condolence for Queen Sparks Debate
While some called it "utterly ridiculous," others argued it was a "historical event" that schools should "acknowledge in some way."
'We Don't Want a King To Rule Over Us'
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, on September 8, the debate about the legitimacy and necessity of the monarchy has come sharply back into focus. Although the abolition of the monarchy may sound farfetched to some, the hashtag #AbolishTheMonarchy has been viewed over 26 billion times on TikTok. In a 2021 YouGov study, 41 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds thought there should now be an elected head of state in place of a monarch.
Royal Conspiracy Theory Claims Queen Elizabeth's Body Is Not in Her Coffin
After Queen Elizabeth II died last week at age 96, world leaders and regular citizens flooded the internet to mourn. But so did conspiracy theorists, including some who allege that the late monarch's body isn't actually in the coffin. The queen's state funeral is set to take place on Monday,...
Giant Space Junk Fireball May Have Smashed Into Ocean Near Scotland
More than 800 people reported seeing a huge fireball streak across the night sky.
Watch the live queue tracker for Queen’s lying in state
The government has launched a queue tracker to tell people planning to go into Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying-in-state how far the line stretches.Thousands of people have descended on London for the chance to see the coffin before Monday’s funeral, prompting warnings the queue could stretch up to 10 miles and people may have to wait for more than two full days.At 7.30pm on Thursday, the tracker, created by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, suggested the queue was nearly five miles long. It estimated that the total queuing time was more than 8.5 hours. Official...
