A Border Patrol agent found two babies that had been abandoned in the Arizona desert this week, authorities said Friday. The discovery was made after a group of migrants who had been arrested alerted the agent that two babies had been left behind. The agent then found a 4-month-old lying facedown and unresponsive and an 18-month-old crying in the Organ Pipe National Monument, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin. The babies were both taken to a hospital for treatment and then returned to the custody of Border Patrol, he said, calling the incident “gut-wrenching” and saying smugglers had left the young children “in the Sonoran Desert to die.” An expedited placement has been requested for the children with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.Read it at Arizona's Family

TUCSON, AZ ・ 19 DAYS AGO