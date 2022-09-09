ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

BGR.com

These hideous little bugs are invading California and biting people’s feet

Reports of tiny and aggressive isopods have been surfacing in Southern California. The “mini-shark” isopods, known officially as Excirolana chiltoni, or water-line isopods, have reportedly been attacking the feet of beachgoers visiting Mission Bay. Citizens around the area say the tiny bug-like creatures swarmed their feet when they put them in the water, biting and latching onto them.
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
IFLScience

"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
CBS News

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
BBC

California freeway split in half by monsoon floods

Thousands of travellers and truck drivers bound for Arizona had to be rerouted after floodwaters washed out a section of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border. The flooding was triggered by seasonal rain and the road has since been reopened. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the...
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TheDailyBeast

Babies Found Abandoned in Sonoran Desert

A Border Patrol agent found two babies that had been abandoned in the Arizona desert this week, authorities said Friday. The discovery was made after a group of migrants who had been arrested alerted the agent that two babies had been left behind. The agent then found a 4-month-old lying facedown and unresponsive and an 18-month-old crying in the Organ Pipe National Monument, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin. The babies were both taken to a hospital for treatment and then returned to the custody of Border Patrol, he said, calling the incident “gut-wrenching” and saying smugglers had left the young children “in the Sonoran Desert to die.” An expedited placement has been requested for the children with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.Read it at Arizona's Family
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If A Tsunami Hit California? Here's Your Answer

Illustration of a tsunami licensed via IStockPhoto. Several states along the West Coast are vulnerable to Tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (a government agency). "Approximately 28 tsunamis with runup greater than 1 meter have occurred along the U.S. West Coast since 1812." The US Geological Agency also says, "large tsunamis have occurred in the United States and will undoubtedly occur again."
SFGate

Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area

Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
