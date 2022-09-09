MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. It’s going to be a wet afternoon along the Gulf Coast, as our coastal areas have already started seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms to begin the day. Making our way into the rest of the afternoon, I’m expecting the coverage to expand across the entire FOX10 viewing area. Later this evening, things will turn more scattered. If making Friday night plans, make sure you have your rain jacket and umbrella ready to go. Daytime highs will only max out in the lower-to-mid 80s, due to increased cloud cover.

MOBILE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO