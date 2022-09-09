Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate Andy
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J Pilato
Related
utv44.com
Alabama 2021-22 public school test scores are in
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More Alabama public school students have reached the proficiency level on this year's state test, compared to last. State education leaders have said this is promising news, but there's still more work to do. Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said he's impressed...
utv44.com
Satsuma enforcing homecoming week curfew
SATSUMA, Ala. (WPMI) — Rolling trees with toilet paper is a traditional prank during homecoming week. Even the tree in front of Satsuma High School isn't spared. Principal David Diaz says kids will be kids, but he wants to ensure his students don't get hurt during the high jinks.
utv44.com
Three women arrested for Mobile park assault
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Three women have been arrested for a brawl at Trimmier Park. Darice Hardin, Tanessa Hardin and Brandi Hardin have all been charged with assault third degree. Police say this trio turned themselves in last week after warrants were issued for their arrests. A children's cheer...
utv44.com
MPD highlights Cpl. Kenyada Taylor in honor of National Police Woman's Day
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Law enforcement agencies nationwide are highlighting women in policing. Yesterday marked "National Police Woman's Day". For the month of September, the mobile police department is honoring corporal Kenyada Taylor, with the homicide unit. She has worked in law enforcement for 18 years in various capacities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
Overflowing garbage at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Garbage bins are filled to the brim at an apartment complex in Mobile, causing the trash to spill over. It's not just bad looking. Residents say it's starting to smell bad too. There are 4 garbage bins at the Mirage Apartments formerly known as Campus...
utv44.com
Aquatic Center in Mobile County is on the horizon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An indoor aquatic center in Mobile County is on the horizon. City council is allocating $3 million towards the project and county commissioners are dedicating $4 million more. While this is exciting news and something that many people have said is long overdue, the project...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. gun range could close over road access dispute
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Shane Bailey may own Pigfarm Gun Range in Baldwin County, but he doesn't own the dirt road off County Road 87 he says customers have been using to get to the range since 2015. The road is now on Belle Fountain Land Company's property. Records show it was purchased last year.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores seeking $60M to incentivize ALDOT bridge project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The push to build a third bridge to Alabama's beaches is growing stronger as the city of Gulf Shores is seeking millions to help move the long-delayed project forward. Gulf Shores city officials said a new bridge is critical to easing traffic congestion to...
RELATED PEOPLE
utv44.com
Daphne Police Chief retiring
Daphne Police Department's Chief is retiring. David Carpenter was named police chief in Daphne in August 2003. Cpl. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police confirmed to NBC 15 that Carpenter is planning to retire in December. He spent his entire 33-year career with Daphne Police.
utv44.com
Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
utv44.com
Baldwin County volunteers donate winter clothes, supplies to Ukraine
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The war over Russia's invasion of Ukraine rages on, and volunteers in Baldwin County are again stepping up to help Ukrainian civilians and refugees. Ukrainian civilians caught in the middle of the fight will soon face another battle: surviving the brutal winter. Volunteers gathered...
utv44.com
Teen arrested for shooting into Mobile business after disorderly theater juveniles call
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Through the course of the investigation, a 16-year-old male subject was identified as one of the subjects involved in a report of shots fired after police broke up a group of juveniles reported as disorderly. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the male subject was arrested...
IN THIS ARTICLE
utv44.com
Concerns grow as MCPSS battles low test scores
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The state's scores are improving, but there's still a lot of work to do... especially right here in Mobile County. A trend of low-test scores weighs heavily on Mobile County's 91 public schools. The board president says the numbers are not where they should be.
utv44.com
"We have middle school students reading at the 1st grade level"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scores from the Alabama annual state test reveal that dozens of schools out of the 91 in the Mobile County Public School System have students who are far behind the proficient benchmark in Math, English, Science, or all three. Several schools scored below 10% proficiency.
utv44.com
Man sought for Prichard shooting that left woman on life support turns himself in
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: The suspect has turned himself in. Rashad Omar Clanton is wanted for a shooting that happened September 4th that left a female on life support. Prichard's Public Service Director TJ Pettway referred to the suspect as "Prichard's Most Wanted" in a release issued Wednesday...
utv44.com
Spire warns of scammers targeting customers in several areas of Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Spire is raising community awareness of recent scam attempts targeting customers in the Mobile, Prattville and Prichard, Alabama areas. In this scam, customers are contacted by someone posing as a Spire representative and are told if they purchase pre-paid gift cards and divulge the information on the cards, they will receive 50% off their gas bill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utv44.com
Train collides with 18-wheeler in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A scary scene near Papermill Road and Woodland Avenue today when a train collided with an 18-wheeler. Fortunately, there were no substantial injuries, but the back end of the tractor trailer carrying logs was ripped off. Usually when you cross train tracks there are warning signs letting you know that a train is nearby, but the truck driver says that didn't happen today.
utv44.com
SPLC Action Fund endorses Moshae Donald for Mobile County District Attorney
The SPLC Action Fund today announced its endorsement of Moshae Donald in the Mobile County District Attorney race. Donald has expressed a commitment to rehabilitative juvenile justice and a desire to utilize prosecutorial discretion for low-level marijuana possession as well as in health care scenarios that arise in the wake of the Dobbs decision. As a result, SPLC identified Donald as the candidate best equipped to serve Mobile County in a way that ensures equity and justice for all.
utv44.com
MPD: Two arrested for possession of a deadly weapon at Williamson High School
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There were two gun-related arrests Monday at Williamson High School. Mobile Police say they went to the school just before noon for two students acting disorderly. When they arrived they found the students' families in the parking lot. Two of them, Antonio Pettaway and Clifton...
utv44.com
Mobile area leaders push for mandatory minimum prison sentence for fentanyl trafficking
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Representative Matt Simpson (R-Daphne) says due to an alarming number of people dying from fentanyl overdoses, it's time to crack down on the dealers poisoning our community. He plans to introduce a bill in the next legislative session to ensure dealers go to prison and serve mandatory minimum sentences.
Comments / 0