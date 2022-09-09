Read full article on original website
Debra Verner
5d ago
They are kids and aren't in charge of setting dress codes. If they hadn't dressed inappropriately they wouldn't have been embarrassed. Too bad. Unless the guys are wearing skin tight shorts or pants I'm curious as to what these 14 year olds consider revealing! No shirts!?
Michael Mcclenny
5d ago
you'll get over it kid and if you don't you'll be a future member of the Democratic party victims for life
"We have middle school students reading at the 1st grade level"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scores from the Alabama annual state test reveal that dozens of schools out of the 91 in the Mobile County Public School System have students who are far behind the proficient benchmark in Math, English, Science, or all three. Several schools scored below 10% proficiency.
Satsuma enforcing homecoming week curfew
SATSUMA, Ala. (WPMI) — Rolling trees with toilet paper is a traditional prank during homecoming week. Even the tree in front of Satsuma High School isn't spared. Principal David Diaz says kids will be kids, but he wants to ensure his students don't get hurt during the high jinks.
Three women arrested for Mobile park assault
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Three women have been arrested for a brawl at Trimmier Park. Darice Hardin, Tanessa Hardin and Brandi Hardin have all been charged with assault third degree. Police say this trio turned themselves in last week after warrants were issued for their arrests. A children's cheer...
Woman almost carjacked while holding baby, suspect tackled by Chick-fil-A employee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking. William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing […]
Concerns grow as MCPSS battles low test scores
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The state's scores are improving, but there's still a lot of work to do... especially right here in Mobile County. A trend of low-test scores weighs heavily on Mobile County's 91 public schools. The board president says the numbers are not where they should be.
MPD highlights Cpl. Kenyada Taylor in honor of National Police Woman's Day
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Law enforcement agencies nationwide are highlighting women in policing. Yesterday marked "National Police Woman's Day". For the month of September, the mobile police department is honoring corporal Kenyada Taylor, with the homicide unit. She has worked in law enforcement for 18 years in various capacities.
Alabama 2021-22 public school test scores are in
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More Alabama public school students have reached the proficiency level on this year's state test, compared to last. State education leaders have said this is promising news, but there's still more work to do. Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said he's impressed...
Baldwin County volunteers donate winter clothes, supplies to Ukraine
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The war over Russia's invasion of Ukraine rages on, and volunteers in Baldwin County are again stepping up to help Ukrainian civilians and refugees. Ukrainian civilians caught in the middle of the fight will soon face another battle: surviving the brutal winter. Volunteers gathered...
Foley Police Department hiring non-certified police officers; a ‘force multiplier’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Like most places these days, the Foley Police Department is having trouble hiring-- they don’t have enough qualified, certified applicants. Now, they’re hiring non-certified officers with the intent for them to carry out support service duties... they won’t be carrying a weapon. The...
Pensacola homeless camp under fire by city council member
PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola City council member is calling for an audit of the Re-entry Alliance Pensacola camp on Blount Street. The outdoor camp homeless shelter opened last spring, to get people out from under the I-110 overpass. Councilman Delarian Wiggins brought up conditions at the camp during Monday's...
Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Officer arrested for first degree Rape
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An officer with the Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Department has been arrested for Rape. According to the Mobile Police Department, a report was made to the police in 2021 of the alleged rape. In August of 2022 he was indicted for rape first degree and criminal surveillance.
Overflowing garbage at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Garbage bins are filled to the brim at an apartment complex in Mobile, causing the trash to spill over. It's not just bad looking. Residents say it's starting to smell bad too. There are 4 garbage bins at the Mirage Apartments formerly known as Campus...
Teen arrested for shooting into Mobile business after disorderly theater juveniles call
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Through the course of the investigation, a 16-year-old male subject was identified as one of the subjects involved in a report of shots fired after police broke up a group of juveniles reported as disorderly. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the male subject was arrested...
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck. The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells […]
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police
Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
Aquatic Center in Mobile County is on the horizon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An indoor aquatic center in Mobile County is on the horizon. City council is allocating $3 million towards the project and county commissioners are dedicating $4 million more. While this is exciting news and something that many people have said is long overdue, the project...
Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
SPLC Action Fund endorses Moshae Donald for Mobile County District Attorney
The SPLC Action Fund today announced its endorsement of Moshae Donald in the Mobile County District Attorney race. Donald has expressed a commitment to rehabilitative juvenile justice and a desire to utilize prosecutorial discretion for low-level marijuana possession as well as in health care scenarios that arise in the wake of the Dobbs decision. As a result, SPLC identified Donald as the candidate best equipped to serve Mobile County in a way that ensures equity and justice for all.
New health clinic in Mobile offering innovative treatments for intimacy health issues
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brand new health clinic is coming to Mobile, with the goal of helping those looking for treatment for intimacy health issues. The Connexus Clinic is a specialty health and wellness clinic focusing on intimacy health issues while providing a safe and compassionate environment. Whether that means helping people lose weight, regain sexual health, sculpt their bodies, or just feel better overall, Connexus Clinic is your total solution for couples’ intimacy and health.
Pensacola woman gives child pills so they could both ‘see Jesus’: ECSO reports
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly forcing her daughter to take pills and saying they were going to take the pills so they could “go to heaven,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 6, deputies said they arrived to the hospital where Alexandria Weinrich, 30, and […]
