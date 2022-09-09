ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Gossip

Seeking Sister Wife Season 5: Will It Return? Should It Return?!?

As hardcore reality television fans know well, Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 is in the books. It went out in unusual fashion, as the David family turned its throuple into a quadrouple by conducting a wedding in which Nick exchanged vows with Danielle. It also did so, we’ve since learned,...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Confesses: I Never Really Wanted to Marry Christine!

Christine Brown dropped a romantic bombshell last November when she announced she was leaving her spiritual husband, Kody. On this past Sunday’s Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, however, Kody was the one who blew the minds of viewers everywhere by making a stunning confession. A bulk of this emotional...
The Hollywood Gossip

The Bachelor Season 27: Revealed! Shocking!

Stop reading right now if you do not want to learn the identity of the next Bachelor. While ABC will not confirm this man’s identity until next week, around the same time as the second part of The Bachelorette finale, someone who knows a lot about these things claims to already know the answer.
The Hollywood Gossip

JoJo Siwa Confirms: I'm Dating Avery Cyrus!

JoJo Siwa has a very exciting announcement to make. Earlier this week, the popular dancer and artist confirmed her romance with Avery Cyrus via a video posted to TikTok. In the footage, Siwa and Cyrus can be seen sitting in front of one those Chuck E. Cheese photo booths that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings.
American Songwriter

Chayce Beckham is ‘Doin It Right’ After ‘American Idol’ Win—“It’s Been a Whirlwind”

Country artists have long cornered the market on holding a mirror up to the world and letting us get a long hard look at ourselves. Few genres express the hard-earned truths and plights of the everyman quite in the same way. Though, while doing so, they also become our confidant, our solace in those struggles—giving us a sonic hand to hold with the promise that we’re all kind of going through the same stuff.
The Hollywood Gossip

Angela Deem Doubts Michael Ilesanmi for the First Time: Have I Wasted My Time?

Angela Deem made her season debut on Season 7, Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this weekend. The longtime franchise villain is a familiar face for viewers. Her cackle is also recognizable as ever. But this time, things are different. Despite being married to Michael Ilesanmi, they...
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Returns to Rehab, Asks Everyone for Prayers

Wendy Williams is in need of professional assistance. But at least she knows it. Late on Wednesday, a press release from the former talk show host’s publicist confirmed that Williams has entered a wellness facility. It’s unclear for how long she’ll be staying there. “She is taking...
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: Kody Loves Robyn the Best, And Everyone Knows It!

Christine Brown is done pretending. On Sunday night, TLC aired the Season 17 premiere of Sister Wives, aptly titling the installment “It’s Over” because the footage took viewers behind the scenes of Christine’s split from her horrible and selfish spiritual husband, Kody. At one point on...
The Hollywood Gossip

Lizzo Delivers Inspirational Speech Following Unexpected Emmy Win!

The competition was stiff at the Emmys last night — particularly in the category of Best Competition Program. RuPaul’s Drag Race had taken home the night’s top reality prize four years running, and many predicted that the wildly popular series would make it five straight. But Emmy’s...
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown to Kody: I'm Moving Back to Utah, Deal with It!

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown lets Kody Brown know that she’s ready to move on. As fans of this reality show know quite well at this point, Christine announced way back in early November that she had left Kody and their unhealthy, one-sided relationship.
The Hollywood Gossip

Gisele Bundchen Shades Tom Brady, Admits to Trouble in Marital Paradise

As it turns out, even pretty people can have problems. Amid rumors that she has separated from husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen spoke this month to Elle Magazine. And admitted for the first time in public that her relationship is in turmoil. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be...
