The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer Finally Breaks Silence on Rumors That She's Pregnant With Jaylan Mobley's Baby!
Now that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are engaged, their relationship is receiving more scrutiny than ever. And that’s really saying something because these two have been under a microscope from the moment they started dating. Fans were hopeful that they would receive more information about Leah and Jaylan’s...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Slaton Shares Rare Photo of Second Son: Yup, He's a Cutie!
The 1,000-lb Sisters star posted her first photo of two-month old Glenn for the first time in a very long time on Tuesday, giving fans a look at the relative newborn as follows:. “Good morning,” Amy wrote to open her caption, adding:. “Idk what this seat thing called but...
The Hollywood Gossip
Seeking Sister Wife Season 5: Will It Return? Should It Return?!?
As hardcore reality television fans know well, Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 is in the books. It went out in unusual fashion, as the David family turned its throuple into a quadrouple by conducting a wedding in which Nick exchanged vows with Danielle. It also did so, we’ve since learned,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Confesses: I Never Really Wanted to Marry Christine!
Christine Brown dropped a romantic bombshell last November when she announced she was leaving her spiritual husband, Kody. On this past Sunday’s Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, however, Kody was the one who blew the minds of viewers everywhere by making a stunning confession. A bulk of this emotional...
The Hollywood Gossip
The Bachelor Season 27: Revealed! Shocking!
Stop reading right now if you do not want to learn the identity of the next Bachelor. While ABC will not confirm this man’s identity until next week, around the same time as the second part of The Bachelorette finale, someone who knows a lot about these things claims to already know the answer.
The Hollywood Gossip
JoJo Siwa Confirms: I'm Dating Avery Cyrus!
JoJo Siwa has a very exciting announcement to make. Earlier this week, the popular dancer and artist confirmed her romance with Avery Cyrus via a video posted to TikTok. In the footage, Siwa and Cyrus can be seen sitting in front of one those Chuck E. Cheese photo booths that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings.
Chayce Beckham is ‘Doin It Right’ After ‘American Idol’ Win—“It’s Been a Whirlwind”
Country artists have long cornered the market on holding a mirror up to the world and letting us get a long hard look at ourselves. Few genres express the hard-earned truths and plights of the everyman quite in the same way. Though, while doing so, they also become our confidant, our solace in those struggles—giving us a sonic hand to hold with the promise that we’re all kind of going through the same stuff.
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Doubts Michael Ilesanmi for the First Time: Have I Wasted My Time?
Angela Deem made her season debut on Season 7, Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this weekend. The longtime franchise villain is a familiar face for viewers. Her cackle is also recognizable as ever. But this time, things are different. Despite being married to Michael Ilesanmi, they...
Matt Smith says Prince Harry once called him 'granddad' when they met at a polo match
"It sounds a bit grand, but it wasn't that grand," Smith, who played Prince Philip on Netflix's "The Crown," said of his encounter with Harry.
The Hollywood Gossip
Wendy Williams Returns to Rehab, Asks Everyone for Prayers
Wendy Williams is in need of professional assistance. But at least she knows it. Late on Wednesday, a press release from the former talk show host’s publicist confirmed that Williams has entered a wellness facility. It’s unclear for how long she’ll be staying there. “She is taking...
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine Brown: Kody Loves Robyn the Best, And Everyone Knows It!
Christine Brown is done pretending. On Sunday night, TLC aired the Season 17 premiere of Sister Wives, aptly titling the installment “It’s Over” because the footage took viewers behind the scenes of Christine’s split from her horrible and selfish spiritual husband, Kody. At one point on...
The Hollywood Gossip
Javi Marroquin to Kailyn Lowry: You're Traumatizing Your Kids By Constantly Trashing Their Dads!
Now that Kailyn Lowry is done with the Teen Mom franchise, she’s switched her focus to podcasting full-time. Of course, the thing that Kail’s listeners want to hear her talk about most is her personal life — and she’s usually happy to deliver the goods. It...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans Bashes David Eason: I'm Tired of Supporting His Broke, Lazy Ass!
Three years after she got fired by the network that made her famous, Jenelle Evans is officially back on MTV!. Jenelle will be making a cameo appearance on tonight’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, as she attends Briana DeJesus’ anti-Kailyn Lowry party. (The level of pettiness...
The Hollywood Gossip
Lizzo Delivers Inspirational Speech Following Unexpected Emmy Win!
The competition was stiff at the Emmys last night — particularly in the category of Best Competition Program. RuPaul’s Drag Race had taken home the night’s top reality prize four years running, and many predicted that the wildly popular series would make it five straight. But Emmy’s...
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine Brown to Kody: I'm Moving Back to Utah, Deal with It!
On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown lets Kody Brown know that she’s ready to move on. As fans of this reality show know quite well at this point, Christine announced way back in early November that she had left Kody and their unhealthy, one-sided relationship.
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Shades Tom Brady, Admits to Trouble in Marital Paradise
As it turns out, even pretty people can have problems. Amid rumors that she has separated from husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen spoke this month to Elle Magazine. And admitted for the first time in public that her relationship is in turmoil. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be...
