Harrison Charter Township, MI

The Oakland Press

Locals say if lake’s name is offensive to Native Americans, change it

Impressive homes ring a clear blue lake in Oxford Township. Docks extend into the water, anchoring large boats of all kinds. People sit quietly in a rowboat, waiting for the fish to bite on a sunny September afternoon. Many enjoying Squ– Lake, in southwestern Oxford Township, don’t know that its...
