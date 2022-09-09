Read full article on original website
Railroad safety initiative, ‘Operation Clear Track,’ runs Sept. 19-25
The Waterford Police Department is joining forces with law enforcement agencies through the United States in a safety plan to reduce preventable deaths and injuries near railroad tracks and trains. Operation Clear Track — reportedly the single largest rail safety initiative in the nation — will be held Sept 19...
Locals say if lake’s name is offensive to Native Americans, change it
Impressive homes ring a clear blue lake in Oxford Township. Docks extend into the water, anchoring large boats of all kinds. People sit quietly in a rowboat, waiting for the fish to bite on a sunny September afternoon. Many enjoying Squ– Lake, in southwestern Oxford Township, don’t know that its...
Sheriff: Lake Orion man thought he had meet-up with 15-year-old, brought cocaine to Pontiac rendezvous
A tip to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office led to an Orion Township man being charged with two felonies after allegedly trying to meet up with a girl he thought was 15 years old and allegedly bringing cocaine with him. Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, was arraigned Wednesday on accosting/enticing/soliciting...
Photo gallery from Cranbrook Kingswood at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s boys soccer
A scoreless first half gave way to an exciting second where Orchard Lake St. Mary’s cracked the scoring column first converting a penalty kick and then Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood roared back with two goals of their own to take home a 2-1 victory Tuesday, Sep. 13, 2022 in Orchard Lake, Michigan.
Prep notebook: Warren brothers make transition from basketball floor to gridiron, helping Mott weather adversity
The Warren brothers are headlining a group of players who either have never played varsity football or organized football at all entering this season, but who have helped greatly in getting the Waterford Mott Corsairs off to a 2-1 start. The newcomers particularly came through big time in Week 2...
Cranbrook rallies with two unanswered second-half goals to beat rival OLSM, 2-1
ORCHARD LAKE — The Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood Cranes erased a second-half deficit to defeat the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Eaglets, 2-1, in a key Catholic High School League match Tuesday night. “We really enjoy playing Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. (They have) an outstanding coach in Keith Jeffery. I...
