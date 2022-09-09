Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Harsin: Orange jerseys 'not too far-fetched'
As talk continues to swell around the possibility of an orange uniform shakeup for Auburn, one key figure says it’s something he wouldn’t be against. Head coach Bryan Harsin said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference when asked about the possibility that Auburn wearing orange jerseys “wouldn’t be something I’d be against.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Harsin appreciates Finley, Ashford’s ability to respond after interceptions
Auburn’s early efforts against San Jose State floundered in large part because of lackluster quarterback play. The Tigers’ two-quarterback system of TJ Finley and Robby Ashford was a combined 2-for-7 passing in the first quarter for 10 yards, notably matching the team’s Week 1 turnover total with two interceptions in the first 15 minutes.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. expected to be full-go against Penn State
Malcolm Johnson Jr. didn't log a snap in Auburn's win against San Jose State, but the late scratch is expected to play this week against No. 22 Penn State. The receiver wasn't "healthy enough to play" against the Spartans, head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. He suited up and went through warm-ups, but was replaced in the starting lineup by LSU transfer Koy Moore.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn men's golf opens season with win at Maui Jim Intercollegiate
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – No. 13 Auburn men’s golf kicked off the 2022-23 season with a 45-under victory on Sunday at The Mirabel Club’s Maui Jim Intercollegiate. “We are beyond proud of all seven of these guys,” Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said. “This win did not come easy. It was hard-fought against an extremely talented field of schools. The unity and connectivity on our team are phenomenal, and that was such a major factor in our success this week. I’m excited to keep building and see just how dangerous this group can be.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn High’s Klark Cleveland named O-A News Player of the Week
What he did: Cleveland had five tackles for loss in the middle of a suffocating Auburn High defense on Friday night. Auburn High’s defense held the Jeff Davis offense to -9 total yards in the game and recorded a shutout on the scoreboard with a 31-0 win. In his...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn names Rich McGlynn interim AD as national search begins
Auburn president Chris Roberts has named Rich McGlynn Auburn’s interim athletics director, he announced in an open letter Tuesday, while announcing the university is beginning a national search for a permanent athletics director. “I am confident in Rich’s ability to lead us forward during this transition period as he...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Orange Out’ on Saturday: Auburn to wear orange facemasks against Penn State
Derick Hall broke a bit of news when talking to reporters Monday: Auburn will be wearing its orange facemasks again this weekend. The Tigers unveiled orange facemasks for the first time since the mid-1980s last season in their 31-20 win against Ole Miss on Oct. 30, and this weekend’s donning of the orange will be in accordance with Auburn’s “Orange Out” theme for its matchup with No. 22 Penn State.
Opelika-Auburn News
Central-Phenix City's Karmello English decommits from Auburn
Auburn lost a big name in its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, as Central-Phenix City receiver Karmello English announced he was decommitting from the Tigers. “I have had several conversations with my family and have came to a difficult decision,” English said in a statement on Twitter. “I will be decommitting from the University of Auburn and reopening my recruitment.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Opelika’s Stinson forces game-saving fumble, named ACC Defensive Back of the Week
In a game of inches, Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson made the game-saving play last Saturday, forcing a fumble inside the 1-yard line with 12 seconds left in the game to secure Duke’s 31-23 win at Northwestern. Stinson on Monday was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his...
Opelika-Auburn News
The new No. 1!: Auburn High on top of latest Class 7A rankings
Auburn High has moved to the top spot in the state rankings after an impressive 4-0 start to the season. Auburn High was ranked No. 1 in Class 7A in the newest Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings released Wednesday morning. It’s the first time Auburn High has been ranked No....
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika moves up to No. 3 in state rankings as rivalry looms
Reinforce the stands at Duck Samford Stadium. The rivalry game between Opelika and Auburn High could be top-five showdown—and it’s sure to be the hottest ticket in town. Opelika is up to No. 3 in the latest Class 7A rankings by the ASWA, one of seven area teams ranked in the latest poll released Wednesday morning.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Auburn one step closer to allowing murals in public places
The City of Auburn is one step closer to allowing murals on public buildings. After a months-long process of officials trying to figure out the difference between a mural and a sign, the city planning commission has given its approval to move forward with allowing murals in the city. The...
Opelika-Auburn News
'He saw the glimmer of hope... in everybody': Berry Dudley of Opelika and Dudley Lumber Co. dies at 85
Berry Carl Dudley, died on Sunday, Sept. 11, at his home in Opelika. He was 85. Dudley was born in Lee County in 1935, the second of five children, to Berry Clifton and Bertha Lane Dudley. He was raised in Crawford with his older brother John Robert and his younger sisters Miriam, Ruth and Diane. He also grew up with his first cousin, the late Johnny Dudley, and Wesley Capps, who would become a lifelong friend.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika-Auburn News
If you like Well Red, then you'll probably also dig Well Red Two
Area book and coffee lovers may soon see a new Well Red open on North Donahue, just off Shug Jordan Parkway. The local Auburn bookstore and coffee shop favorite has begun making plans to open its second location, to be called Well Red Two. “We’re just looking for a new...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News.
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
Opelika-Auburn News
Loachapoka gets $250,000 from Lee County for city park and will match that with recreation funds
The Lee County Commission is moving forward with providing funds for the Loachapoka City Park. On Monday evening, the Commission voted to provide $250,000 in COVID relief funds to help the city begin with Phase 1 of the park. The money will come out of the Government Services portion of...
