Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Back in the 90s Thursday afternoon
TODAY: Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures warming up into the lower 90s. Humidity will stay low today as sunny and dry weather continues. A few clouds will likely drift into the after by the afternoon. TONIGHT: A few clouds will continue overnight as temperatures fall...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Highs near 100° Next Week?
High pressure will continue to slowly move east through early next week allowing daytime temperature to climb back into the low to mid 90s through the weekend. An upper level ridge will be positioned over the Mid South and strengthen keep rain chances out of the forecast and pushing highs even higher with some areas near 100° by the middle and end of next week.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heat Slowly Builds this Week
High pressure will continue to dominate Arkansas weather through early next week. As the high moves east, southerly winds will return ushering in gradually hotter and slightly more humid air from the Gulf of Mexico. Upper level high pressure will keep rain chances out of the forecast through at least...
