High School

Scores are in for Week 4 of Friday Night Touchdown

By Jordan Unger, John Sabol
 6 days ago

(WJW) – High school football conference play kicked off with some big rivalry games in Week 4.

FOX 8 had crews across Northeast Ohio, bringing you the latest scores and highlights for Friday Night Touchdown.

Check the latest high school football scores here.

This week’s Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week was pair of unbeaten teams – defending Division III State Champ Chardon hit the road to play Painesville Riverside. The Hilltoppers had not lost at Riverside since 2018.

Catch up on highlights here

Meanwhile, for our Week 4 Chick-fil-A Rivalry Game of the Week, the Stow Bulldogs headed west to take on the Medina Bees.

Both teams were coming off opposite outings last week. Stow (1-2) was looking to rebound after blowing a 14-point lead in Solon, while Medina (2-1) was riding high after a big road win last week handing the Wadsworth Grizzlies their first loss of the season.

Join us for these highlights and many more, plus scores from across the region for your best high school football coverage for Week 4 of Friday Night Touchdown at 11 p.m. right here on FOX 8!

Click here for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

