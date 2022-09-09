Scores are in for Week 4 of Friday Night Touchdown

(WJW) – High school football conference play kicked off with some big rivalry games in Week 4.

FOX 8 had crews across Northeast Ohio, bringing you the latest scores and highlights for Friday Night Touchdown.

Check the latest high school football scores here.

This week’s Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week was pair of unbeaten teams – defending Division III State Champ Chardon hit the road to play Painesville Riverside. The Hilltoppers had not lost at Riverside since 2018.

Meanwhile, for our Week 4 Chick-fil-A Rivalry Game of the Week, the Stow Bulldogs headed west to take on the Medina Bees.



Both teams were coming off opposite outings last week. Stow (1-2) was looking to rebound after blowing a 14-point lead in Solon, while Medina (2-1) was riding high after a big road win last week handing the Wadsworth Grizzlies their first loss of the season.

