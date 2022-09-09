Man dies in Cuyahoga County condo fire; firefighter, officer injured
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – A man has died in a condo fire.
Fire crews were called to Detroit Road in Rocky River around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Police now say a 52-year-old man died in the fire at the River Hill Condos.
The man’s identity and the cause of the fire have not been released.
The fire department says one Rocky River firefighter was injured. He was treated at the hospital and released.
One police officer was also injured and treated on the scene.
Some residents were displaced and assisted by red cross. One person was treated and released on scene.
The fire remains under investigation.
