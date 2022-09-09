ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL honors Queen Elizabeth II with moment of silence during season opener

By Sarah Polus
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
The National Football League (NFL) honored Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, with a moment of silence before its 2022-2023 season kickoff game.

The moment was held in memory of the 96-year-old monarch, “whose message of unity and peace inspired people throughout the world for generations,” the game announcer said.

The moment occurred prior to the start of the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi stadium in the California city.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. A funeral for the late queen will be held in 10 days.

King Charles III, the son of Queen Elizabeth and former prince of Wales, immediately ascended to king on Thursday. His wife, Camilla, will now be known as the Queen Consort.

Charles called the queen’s passing “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” in a statement.

He added, “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

