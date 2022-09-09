ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

williamsonhomepage.com

Oak Valley Garden Club 70th Anniversary

The Oak Valley Garden Club, founded in 1951, held its 70th anniversary celebration at The Green Door Gourmet, on River Road in Nashville. The guest speaker was Dr. Rick Garman, who discussed the benefits of gardening for health and well-being. A delicious lunch was prepared by Green Door Gourmet, using...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

2022 Chukkers For Charity 'most successful' year in event's history

The 26th Annual Chukkers for Charity polo match drew hundreds to Franklin's Orrin Ingram's Riverview Farm on Saturday to celebrate the sport, making this year's event the "most successful" in the history of the charity match, despite the rainy weather. The "Journey into the Wild"-themed event saw the Ironhorse Farms...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Get Crafty at the 44th Fall Tennessee Craft Fair

Attention, lovers of knick-knacks and crafty things! The 44th Annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair returns October 7, 8 and 9 in Nashville’s Centennial Park. Artists from across the nation will exhibit their handmade craft on the Great Lawn adjacent to the Parthenon, showcasing original artwork from clay, jewelry and leather to wood, glass, painting and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin's K-9 Korral dog park temporarily closed until 'early October'

Franklin's K-9 Korral dog park inside of The Park at Harlinsdale Farm is closed until early October as crews set up for the 2022 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival. The City of Franklin has not announced an official re-opening date for the dog park but said that it will happen in "early October."
FRANKLIN, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery

Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
ACCIDENTS
HCA exec to retire after 40 years

HCA exec to retire after 40 years

HCA Healthcare on Tuesday announced the planned retirement of Bruce Moore, president for service line and operations integration. Moore’s retirement is effective at the end of the year, when he will have been with the Nashville-based hospital company for 40 years. According to a release, Moore led the acquisition...
NASHVILLE, TN

