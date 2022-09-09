Read full article on original website
The Mudge hearing shows lawmakers are unprepared when it really counts
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m apparently projecting some unresolved high school angst onto Congress, but that doesn’t mean I’m wrong. Plus, Google’s many, many legal woes (and one victory). Pass/fail. In his Senate testimony Tuesday, Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko said U.S. regulators are...
The CFPB is coming for ‘buy now, pay later’
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: the CFPB lays out its “buy now, pay later” plan, Walmart preps its banking products and PayPal sees some arrivals and departures. Off the chain. The advent of the Merge just reminds us how divided the crypto world is....
Social platforms head to the Hill
Good morning! Senators grilled social media companies yesterday over security concerns and concluded that the platforms don’t optimize for user safety. But there might be at least one way to help. Grilling season. Social media platforms took center stage on Capitol Hill yesterday. And one of lawmakers’ key conclusions...
Twitter’s shareholders take a vote
Good morning! Two important Twitter events are happening today that we’re tuning in to: Zatko’s congressional testimony and Twitter’s shareholder vote on Elon Musk’s acquisition offer. And though we have a pretty good idea of how things will shake out, as with most things related to Twitter, anything could happen.
Passing the PyTorch
Hello. and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why Meta just transferred stewardship of an important AI framework to the Linux Foundation, how last week’s California heat wave took out a Twitter data center, and the latest funding rounds raised in enterprise tech. The Linux Foundation lights up. Meta is...
Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
How I decided it was time to start making deals
HR technology startup Gusto grew over more than a decade into a business now valued near $10 billion. It began as payroll management for small and medium-sized businesses and has since expanded into including employee onboarding and insurance among its offerings for about 200,000 customers. Gusto built and grew those offerings internally, avoiding acquisitions until last year, when it started making deals quickly.
Railroad crisis averted
The nation's trains will keep rolling along after a last-minute deal between rail workers and companies. It's Thursday's news.
BitGo is suing over its failed merger with Galaxy Digital
BitGo has made good on a promise to sue Galaxy Digital for abandoning its plan to buy the crypto asset custody and management company for $1.2 billion. BitGo said Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit against Galaxy Digital. It accused the crypto financial services company of “improper repudiation and intentional breach of its merger agreement,” the company said in a tweet.
Sloppy data use is Twitter’s original sin, Mudge tells Congress
Whistleblower Peiter Zatko alleged in congressional testimony on Tuesday that Twitter’s careless collection and storage of user data made the platform a potential source of valuable information for foreign governments, whose penetration of the company may have exceeded what’s currently known. That alleged sloppiness — compounded by what...
Ethereum could face an impending e-wastepocalypse
A very happy Tuesday. Your Protocol Climate team is happy you’re here — we missed you more than usual this weekend. (It’s true!) Today, we’re exploring the e-waste that could come from the Ethereum Merge as well as how AI could help win the critical mineral race. Plus, we’ve got some great clean energy jobs news.
Get ready for inflation gadgets
When the going gets tough, the low end gets to shine: This fall, a growing number of hardware makers are introducing new gadgets designed and priced to attract cash-strapped consumers who care more about keeping their household expenses in check than about the latest and greatest chips and specs. On...
Tech workers have a secret climate superpower
Happy Thursday, and welcome to Protocol Climate. Today we’re serving up tech news and tapas. Wait, sorry. It’s just the tech news part, but we promise it’s the good stuff. We’re talking about tech workers’ next act in climate activism and businesses’ hidden carbon footprint. Find some patatas bravas and read on!
How Katie Nickels helped transform how we talk about cyber defense
It was early 2019, and Sherrod DeGrippo knew she had a problem. Customers were asking for her company, cybersecurity vendor Proofpoint, to show how its products lined up with MITRE ATT&CK, a popular framework that describes the stages of a typical cyberattack. But attempts to do so weren't going smoothly.
Adobe to acquire Figma
Adobe is buying Figma. After Bloomberg reported the deal Thursday morning, both companies released announcements confirming the news. "With access to @Adobe's deep expertise and technology, we believe @Figma will be able to achieve our vision of 'making design accessible to all' even faster," Figma CEO Dylan Field tweeted. According...
A tale of two conferences
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: SALT and Finovate compared, Celsius’ comeback plan, and BitGo versus Galaxy Digital. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in New York City — so long that the 7 subway line extension to Hudson Yards hadn’t opened yet. If it weren’t for that tongue of the MTA sticking itself out in the general direction of New Jersey, I don’t think I’d have managed to shuttle back and forth so seamlessly between SALT New York and FinovateFall. The two conferences, which both opened Monday and wrap up today, embodied different axes of the modern fintech industry.
Should you give up Slack? Why these founders are sick of it.
Can your team get by without Slack? Some founders say they’re considering it. The emoji-filled messaging tool is integral to many of our work lives, but some tech leaders are ready to walk away. “It’s just distracting and overwhelming,” said Flo Crivello, founder and CEO of the virtual office...
Tech workers have the power to strengthen their companies’ climate plans
Big Tech employees have a surprising amount of power to wield in addressing the climate crisis. In recent years, activist employees have led the charge for Amazon to strengthen its climate ambition. Former journalist Justin Gillis said they could be poised to play an even bigger role in pushing their...
How Google Maps could make biking better
Google Maps has a suite of features to make driving easier. The app gives users options to avoid tolls and highways and even recommends low-emission routes where available. Bikers using the app, though, have far fewer options, particularly when it comes to determining how safe a route is. Fixing that could get more people on bikes and e-bikes, two of the most accessible forms of no-carbon transit available today. Given that the transportation sector is the biggest contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, encouraging the use of alternatives to driving — especially driving gas-powered cars — is more urgent than ever.
More data, more problems
Good morning! Peiter Zatko testified before Congress yesterday, adding more details to his initial whistleblower complaint. The long and short of it: Twitter has struggled with handling its data. Data, the root of all evil. Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko’s testimony before Congress yesterday can be summed up in three...
