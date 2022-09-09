Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: SALT and Finovate compared, Celsius’ comeback plan, and BitGo versus Galaxy Digital. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in New York City — so long that the 7 subway line extension to Hudson Yards hadn’t opened yet. If it weren’t for that tongue of the MTA sticking itself out in the general direction of New Jersey, I don’t think I’d have managed to shuttle back and forth so seamlessly between SALT New York and FinovateFall. The two conferences, which both opened Monday and wrap up today, embodied different axes of the modern fintech industry.

