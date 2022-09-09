ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

protocol.com

The Mudge hearing shows lawmakers are unprepared when it really counts

Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m apparently projecting some unresolved high school angst onto Congress, but that doesn’t mean I’m wrong. Plus, Google’s many, many legal woes (and one victory). Pass/fail. In his Senate testimony Tuesday, Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko said U.S. regulators are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
protocol.com

The CFPB is coming for ‘buy now, pay later’

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: the CFPB lays out its “buy now, pay later” plan, Walmart preps its banking products and PayPal sees some arrivals and departures. Off the chain. The advent of the Merge just reminds us how divided the crypto world is....
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Social platforms head to the Hill

Good morning! Senators grilled social media companies yesterday over security concerns and concluded that the platforms don’t optimize for user safety. But there might be at least one way to help. Grilling season. Social media platforms took center stage on Capitol Hill yesterday. And one of lawmakers’ key conclusions...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Twitter’s shareholders take a vote

Good morning! Two important Twitter events are happening today that we’re tuning in to: Zatko’s congressional testimony and Twitter’s shareholder vote on Elon Musk’s acquisition offer. And though we have a pretty good idea of how things will shake out, as with most things related to Twitter, anything could happen.
INTERNET
protocol.com

Passing the PyTorch

Hello. and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why Meta just transferred stewardship of an important AI framework to the Linux Foundation, how last week’s California heat wave took out a Twitter data center, and the latest funding rounds raised in enterprise tech. The Linux Foundation lights up. Meta is...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
FIFA
protocol.com

How I decided it was time to start making deals

HR technology startup Gusto grew over more than a decade into a business now valued near $10 billion. It began as payroll management for small and medium-sized businesses and has since expanded into including employee onboarding and insurance among its offerings for about 200,000 customers. Gusto built and grew those offerings internally, avoiding acquisitions until last year, when it started making deals quickly.
BUSINESS
USA TODAY

Railroad crisis averted

The nation's trains will keep rolling along after a last-minute deal between rail workers and companies. It's Thursday's news.
TRAFFIC
protocol.com

Should you give up Slack? Why these founders are sick of it.

Can your team get by without Slack? Some founders say they’re considering it. The emoji-filled messaging tool is integral to many of our work lives, but some tech leaders are ready to walk away. “It’s just distracting and overwhelming,” said Flo Crivello, founder and CEO of the virtual office...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Tech workers have the power to strengthen their companies’ climate plans

Big Tech employees have a surprising amount of power to wield in addressing the climate crisis. In recent years, activist employees have led the charge for Amazon to strengthen its climate ambition. Former journalist Justin Gillis said they could be poised to play an even bigger role in pushing their...
protocol.com

How Google Maps could make biking better

Google Maps has a suite of features to make driving easier. The app gives users options to avoid tolls and highways and even recommends low-emission routes where available. Bikers using the app, though, have far fewer options, particularly when it comes to determining how safe a route is. Fixing that could get more people on bikes and e-bikes, two of the most accessible forms of no-carbon transit available today. Given that the transportation sector is the biggest contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, encouraging the use of alternatives to driving — especially driving gas-powered cars — is more urgent than ever.
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

More data, more problems

Good morning! Peiter Zatko testified before Congress yesterday, adding more details to his initial whistleblower complaint. The long and short of it: Twitter has struggled with handling its data. Data, the root of all evil. Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko’s testimony before Congress yesterday can be summed up in three...
CONGRESS & COURTS

