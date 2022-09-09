An economic downturn would cool housing markets across the country, but few areas appear more exposed to price declines than New York City and Chicago. The two metropolitan areas are home to some of the bubbliest markets in the country, according to an analysis by real estate data firm Attom. Of the 50 counties most vulnerable to falling home prices, nine are in and around New York City, and six are in the Chicago area.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO