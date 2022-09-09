Read full article on original website
NYU buys MetroTech Center office building for $122M
The primary market for unremarkable New York City office properties, evidently, is made up of institutions that do not specialize in real estate. Following big-ticket office deals by Memorial Sloan Kettering this month, New York University has purchased 3 MetroTech Center in Downtown Brooklyn from JPMorgan for $122 million, property records show.
Tishman Speyer, Goldman Sachs plan 2K units in Jersey City
Goldman Sachs and Tishman Speyer could add two new residential contenders on the Jersey City waterfront. The bank and the developer submitted plans to redevelop parking garages at 50 and 55 Hudson Street in Jersey City, Jersey Digs reports. If approved, the two Handel Architects-designed towers will bring nearly 2,000 apartments and 75,000 square feet of retail to the Jersey City riverfront.
Red Hook warehouses trade for $34M, topping midsize investment sales
Summer is ending and New York City is getting back to business, but commercial real estate investors seem to have missed the memo. Dealmakers returned from Labor Day weekend to close just six transactions for mid-market commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million, records show, the same number of mid-market deals that hit the city register the week before.
Carmel Partners nabs $364M loan for Queens development
Ron Zeff’s Carmel Partners landed a big loan for its planned 66-story residential tower in Long Island City. The San Francisco-based developer secured $364.8 million from Wells Fargo for its development site at 43-30 and 43-16 24th Street in Queens, according to property records filed Wednesday. Carmel purchased the...
Bank takes 100K sf at Related’s 50 Hudson Yards
Truist Financial is trusting those that have come before it, leasing a large amount of space at Related Companies’ 50 Hudson Yards. The Charlotte-based bank is leasing 100,000 square feet at the Hudson Yards office building, the Commercial Observer reported. Bloomberg first reported the lease, but did not include square footage in the deal, for which asking rent and brokers involved is not clear.
New York suburbs, Chicago most vulnerable to home price declines
An economic downturn would cool housing markets across the country, but few areas appear more exposed to price declines than New York City and Chicago. The two metropolitan areas are home to some of the bubbliest markets in the country, according to an analysis by real estate data firm Attom. Of the 50 counties most vulnerable to falling home prices, nine are in and around New York City, and six are in the Chicago area.
Hidrock’s FiDi hotel project facing foreclosure
A hotel development project in Lower Manhattan delayed by the pandemic appears to be on unsteady financial footing and facing foreclosure. Bank Hapoalim is alleging that Hidrock Properties has not paid back the $32.8 million loan that the Israel-based lender provided for its purchase and development of 140 Fulton Street in the Financial District, Crain’s reported.
Meet the developer from the Harlem church scandal
Facing mounting repair costs, seven Brooklyn and Harlem churches put their faith in New York developer Moujan Vahdat to buy their sites and build projects that included space to worship. Then word broke that the deals were rigged. Vahdat paid a few AME church leaders, unbeknownst to congregants, so he...
Real estate asset manager doubling space in move to 1166 Sixth Avenue
A real estate asset manager isn’t being swayed by the murky picture of Manhattan’s office market, instead inking a deal to nearly double its space. Cohen & Steers signed a lease for 161,000 square feet at 1166 Sixth Avenue, a person with knowledge of the deal told the Commercial Observer. The lease is for 15 years and the asking rent was $87 per square foot.
Brooklyn luxury market can’t kick September slump
Brooklyn’s luxury market is stuck in its post-Labor Day slowdown. Signed contracts in the borough last week saw their slowest of the year for the second week in a row, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes listed for $2 million or more. Seven homes entered contract between Sept. 5 and 11 — a record low — and their combined volume was $21.5 million, also a record low.
Sloan Kettering pays $185M for UES medical center
New York’s most active office buyer isn’t who you’d think. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, fresh off purchasing the majority of the Lipstick Building, just shelled out $185 million for the real estate at its Upper East Side research campus. The hospital bought eight commercial condos spanning...
Gary Barnett: Partners sold our buildings and didn’t tell me
Being a third wheel can be just as bad in a business partnership as it is on a date, as Gary Barnett was recently reminded. The Extell Development founder sued two business partners over loose ends from the $6 million sale of two Brooklyn properties, PincusCo reported. In July 2011,...
Brooklyn firm looks to build 47-story Fort Lauderdale tower
Dependable Equities is proposing a 47-story rental tower in downtown Fort Lauderdale, adding to the Brooklyn developer’s pipeline of projects. The plan by Dependable Equities, led by Isaac Schlesinger and Rabsky Group co-owner Simon Dushinsky, will go before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review Committee Tuesday. The developer is seeking site plan review approval for the proposed project at 633 Southeast Third Avenue.
Far-left Council member approves 1,400-unit Queens development
One of New York’s most progressive City Council members said she would approve a million-square-foot development in her Queens district, a big win for mixed-income housing at a time when other projects face contentious rezonings. Council member Tiffany Cabán on Tuesday announced her support for Halletts North, a 1,400-unit...
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
