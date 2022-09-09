The U.S. Department of the Treasury has blacklisted seven Bitcoin wallet addresses linked to members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The department said in a Sept. 14 press release that the Iran-based malicious cyber actors have launched ransomware attacks against the U.S. since 2020. The group is said to have attacked the New Jersey municipality, some U.S-based children’s hospitals, and a host of private establishments.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 HOURS AGO