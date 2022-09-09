ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

cryptoslate.com

Russia PM sets December deadline for international crypto payments rule

Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has directed the country’s financial regulators and other relevant state authorities to “develop an agreed position” for crypto regulations by Dec. 19. According to the directive, Russia’s Ministry of Finance, alongside the Bank of Russia, Rosfinmonitoring, the Federal Tax Service, and...
cryptoslate.com

US Treasury Department blacklists Bitcoin addresses linked to Iran ransomware group

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has blacklisted seven Bitcoin wallet addresses linked to members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The department said in a Sept. 14 press release that the Iran-based malicious cyber actors have launched ransomware attacks against the U.S. since 2020. The group is said to have attacked the New Jersey municipality, some U.S-based children’s hospitals, and a host of private establishments.
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin maximalist Poilievre becomes leader of Canada’s Conservative Party; USDT integrated with NEAR Protocol

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 12 includes Bitcoin maximalist Pierre Poilievre being elected as the new leader of the Canadian Conservative Party; Tether USDT’s integration with the NEAR Protocol; and seven privacy tokens that got delisted from Huobi. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Bitcoin maximalist Pierre Poilievre was...
cryptoslate.com

BitGo sues Galaxy Digital for $100M over broken merger agreement

Cryptocurrency staking firm BitGo filed a lawsuit against Galaxy Digital on Sept. 12 seeking damages of over $100 million for breaching the merger agreement, BitGo announced on Twitter. In May 2021, Galaxy Digital announced that it had agreed to acquire BitGo for $1.2 billion in stocks and cash. Both companies’...
cryptoslate.com

Coygo Hackathon Offers Crypto Prizes for Trading Bot Creators

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Diego, United States / California, 13th September, 2022, Chainwire — Coygo Forge, a powerful platform and framework for coding custom...
cryptoslate.com

Chamber of Digital Commerce urges SEC to approve Bitcoin ETF for US investors

Blockchain advocacy group Chamber of Digital Commerce has called on the SEC to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF to prevent U.S. Bitcoin investors from turning to more crypto-friendly countries. A bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without actually owning any. It can be traded on...
cryptoslate.com

Ripple’s XRPL NFT plan on hold as developer finds fault in proposal

Any hope of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) being enabled on Ripple’s XRP ledger soon will have to wait as XRPL Labs lead developer Wietse Wind temporarily withdrew his vote in support of the development on Sept. 11. According to Wind, a setting that could allow malicious players to abuse minted...
cryptoslate.com

Algorand throws hat in ring as Helium community begins vote on Solana migration

Algorand (ALGO) network believes it would be a better option for Helium (HNT) than Solana (SOL) even as voting commenced on the migration proposal. Two top executives of Algorand urged Helium developers to reconsider their stance on Solana because ALGO’s network offers a better option. Algorand’s chief technology officer...
