cryptoslate.com
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
The U.S. Department of the Treasury wants people who had pending transactions before the Tornado Cash sanctions went into place to apply for a license to process the withdrawal of their assets. In an FAQ response on Sept. 13, the Treasury said the policy applies to transactions initiated before the...
Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms in the deep ocean for wind towers that could power millions of homes and vastly expand offshore wind in the United States. The plan would target sites in the Pacific Ocean off the California and...
cryptoslate.com
Russia PM sets December deadline for international crypto payments rule
Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has directed the country’s financial regulators and other relevant state authorities to “develop an agreed position” for crypto regulations by Dec. 19. According to the directive, Russia’s Ministry of Finance, alongside the Bank of Russia, Rosfinmonitoring, the Federal Tax Service, and...
U.S. rail strike averted; Biden declares 'win for America'
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration secured a tentative deal on Thursday after marathon talks to avert a railway labor strike that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, giving him a victory ahead of November's midterm elections.
cryptoslate.com
US Treasury Department blacklists Bitcoin addresses linked to Iran ransomware group
The U.S. Department of the Treasury has blacklisted seven Bitcoin wallet addresses linked to members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The department said in a Sept. 14 press release that the Iran-based malicious cyber actors have launched ransomware attacks against the U.S. since 2020. The group is said to have attacked the New Jersey municipality, some U.S-based children’s hospitals, and a host of private establishments.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin maximalist Poilievre becomes leader of Canada’s Conservative Party; USDT integrated with NEAR Protocol
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 12 includes Bitcoin maximalist Pierre Poilievre being elected as the new leader of the Canadian Conservative Party; Tether USDT’s integration with the NEAR Protocol; and seven privacy tokens that got delisted from Huobi. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Bitcoin maximalist Pierre Poilievre was...
cryptoslate.com
SEC Chair Gensler reiterates that ‘most crypto are securities’ before US banking committee
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler reiterated his belief that most crypto assets are securities in his testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Sept. 15. According to Gensler, the offer and sales of these tokens fall under the securities laws, continuing that he has directed...
Reports Kwarteng will lift cap on banker’s bonuses infuriate unions
Unite leader deplores prospect of post-Brexit deregulation drive ‘when millions are struggling’
U.S. railroads, workers avert shutdown, but hard work remains to finalize contract deal
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. freight railways and unions representing 115,000 workers may have reached a deal to avert a damaging shutdown that could have battered the U.S. economy, but the industry isn't clear of that danger yet.
cryptoslate.com
BitGo sues Galaxy Digital for $100M over broken merger agreement
Cryptocurrency staking firm BitGo filed a lawsuit against Galaxy Digital on Sept. 12 seeking damages of over $100 million for breaching the merger agreement, BitGo announced on Twitter. In May 2021, Galaxy Digital announced that it had agreed to acquire BitGo for $1.2 billion in stocks and cash. Both companies’...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: SEC’s Gensler wants CEX, DEXs to register; Bitcoin regaining dominance
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 14 includes Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s comments on the MiCA framework, SEC Chair Gary Gensler reiterating his stance on most crypto being securities, and the blocking of Bitcoin wallets linked to an Iranian cybercriminal group. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance CEO Changpeng...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin sinks 5% after CPI numbers; ETH PoW fork is expected Sept. 15
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 12 includes Bitcoin’s 5% price fall after the CPI report, Ravencoin seeing an increase in hashrate and price, and the Canadian Prime Minister’s criticism of the newly elected pro-Bitcoin leader of the conservative party. CryptoSlate Top Stories. The Bitcoin rally...
cryptoslate.com
Coygo Hackathon Offers Crypto Prizes for Trading Bot Creators
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Diego, United States / California, 13th September, 2022, Chainwire — Coygo Forge, a powerful platform and framework for coding custom...
cryptoslate.com
Chamber of Digital Commerce urges SEC to approve Bitcoin ETF for US investors
Blockchain advocacy group Chamber of Digital Commerce has called on the SEC to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF to prevent U.S. Bitcoin investors from turning to more crypto-friendly countries. A bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without actually owning any. It can be traded on...
cryptoslate.com
Ripple’s XRPL NFT plan on hold as developer finds fault in proposal
Any hope of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) being enabled on Ripple’s XRP ledger soon will have to wait as XRPL Labs lead developer Wietse Wind temporarily withdrew his vote in support of the development on Sept. 11. According to Wind, a setting that could allow malicious players to abuse minted...
cryptoslate.com
Algorand throws hat in ring as Helium community begins vote on Solana migration
Algorand (ALGO) network believes it would be a better option for Helium (HNT) than Solana (SOL) even as voting commenced on the migration proposal. Two top executives of Algorand urged Helium developers to reconsider their stance on Solana because ALGO’s network offers a better option. Algorand’s chief technology officer...
