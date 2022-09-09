Read full article on original website
Related
IFLScience
Strange Hexagonal Diamonds Crashed To Earth From Ancient Dwarf Planet
Scientists have discovered how a rare form of diamond is created in space. Found in four meteorites in north-west Africa, the strange hexagonal diamonds do not naturally occur on Earth. Now, we may know where they come from. Billions of years ago, there was a dwarf planet in the inner...
IFLScience
Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars
Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
IFLScience
Everything You Need To Know About NASA Crashing A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid This Month
In just two weeks, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will test humanity's capabilities to alter the path of an asteroid by slamming into Dimorphos, a small moonlet orbiting the larger asteroid Didymos. The asteroids pose no threat to Earth but will allow NASA to test a crucial approach to planetary defense in a way that is safe for our planet, and we can all watch along.
IFLScience
Destruction Of A Missing Moon May Have Formed The Rings Of Saturn
The origin of Saturn’s spectacular rings and its mysterious and peculiar connection to Neptune could have a single solution. Saturn used to have another moon that fell into the planet and some of its fragments went on to form the incredible rings that now adorn Saturn, a new study speculates. Scientists have decided to call this lost moon, Chrysalis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IFLScience
Einstein Is Right Again – Most Precise Measurement Of Free Fall Principle Confirms Theory
What weighs more: a kilogram of feathers or a kilogram of lead? This old joke is actually no joke to physicists – since the time of Galileo, they have been trying to demonstrate that objects in a gravitational field experience the same acceleration. This is the universality of free fall, and it has now proven to be correct to less than one part per 1,000 trillion.
IFLScience
An Experiment Crashed A Boeing 727 To See Which Seats Are Best For Survival
In 2012, TV producers bought a Boeing 727 with the intention of smashing it into the ground. The collaboration between the UK, the US, and Germany televised the results of the experiment, which would attempt to answer the question: where should I sit on an aircraft if I want to survive a crash?
IFLScience
In A Single-Molecule Layer, Water Can Act Like Neither Solid Nor Liquid
We might think we know how water behaves, but we’ve been overlooking what happens when it gets into spaces so small it’s just a single molecule thick. The outcomes turn out to be very different from water in bulk. Water’s three familiar phases of matter – solid, liquid,...
IFLScience
China Discovers New Moon Mineral That Could One Day Power Fusion Reactors
A new material discovered on the Moon has prompted China to announce plans to launch three uncrewed missions in the next 10 years in a bid to rival the US’ lunar presence, according to reports by Chinese state media. The material has the potential to be a future energy source, owing to its helium-3 content – which shows promise as a fuel for nuclear fusion. Samples from China's Chang’e-5 mission showed the material to be in sufficient quantity for extraction from the lunar ground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
Fireball In The Night Sky Seen By Hundreds Across UK And Ireland
A bright fireball shot across the night sky over the UK and Ireland Wednesday evening sparking almost 800 reports of a possible meteor to the UK Meteor Network. The spectacle, captured in multiple videos and shared online, is now being investigated by scientists. Whether it was a visiting space rock or space junk is not yet certain.
IFLScience
“Striking” Zebrafish Embryo Video Wins Nikon Small World In Motion 2022 Competition
The 12th Nikon Small World in Motion competition saw hundreds of entries from all over the world. A sister to the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, both reward skill and excellence in video and photography under the microscope. The video portion encompasses any movie or digital time-lapse photography taken through...
IFLScience
Jurassic Bleurgh: Prehistoric Predator’s Fossilized Vomit Reveals Amphibious Meatloaf
A rare type of fossil was retrieved recently from the Morrison Formation of southeastern Utah when researchers realized they had found preserved vomit. Inside the small regurgitalite was a gathering of amphibians, including at least one small frog and a salamander that might be the smallest ever found in the region.
IFLScience
Nearly Spherical Grapefruit-Sized Dinosaur Eggs Found Filled With Crystals
All over the world dinosaurs laid billions of eggs, some of which never hatched. Quirks of geology have meant that more of these have been preserved in China than elsewhere. The Qianshan Basin is an exception. Although rich in mammal, reptile, and bird fossils, it is only recently that three dinosaur eggs were discovered there. However, two of the eggs – the other has been lost – are marked by their size and shape as a species we have not seen before.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IFLScience
Google Deepmind Scientist Warns AI Existential Catastrophe "Not Just Possible, But Likely"
A paper co-authored by a senior scientist at Google's artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory DeepMind has concluded that advanced AI could have "catastrophic consequences" if left to its own methods of achieving goals. The paper – also co-written by researchers from the University of Oxford – is centered around what...
IFLScience
Discovery Of Oldest Fossil Heart Puts Organ At 380 Million Years Old
The oldest heart known to science has been discovered in the remains of an ancient, jawed fish, along with a stomach, intestine, and liver to boot. The 380 million-year-old fish organ smashes previous records by a comfortable 250 million years and is shedding light on the evolution of even human bodies.
IFLScience
How Citizen Science Is Changing The World
Non-formally-trained scientists have been playing an increasingly revolutionary role over the last 15 years. The rise of Citizen Science has had impacts on every discipline, and every month new projects are launched to involve, inform, and ask the public for help in tackling mysteries at the cutting edge of human knowledge.
IFLScience
Brace Yourself For An Exceptionally Rare "Triple-Dip" La Niña Weather Phase
The mighty weather phenomenon La Niña will continue for the third year in a row and may last until early next year, according to World Meteorological Organization (WMO). This is set to have a knock-on effect on weather across the globe, from droughts in Africa to a wet and wild summer in Australia.
Comments / 0