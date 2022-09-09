ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Strange Hexagonal Diamonds Crashed To Earth From Ancient Dwarf Planet

Scientists have discovered how a rare form of diamond is created in space. Found in four meteorites in north-west Africa, the strange hexagonal diamonds do not naturally occur on Earth. Now, we may know where they come from. Billions of years ago, there was a dwarf planet in the inner...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
IFLScience

Everything You Need To Know About NASA Crashing A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid This Month

In just two weeks, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will test humanity's capabilities to alter the path of an asteroid by slamming into Dimorphos, a small moonlet orbiting the larger asteroid Didymos. The asteroids pose no threat to Earth but will allow NASA to test a crucial approach to planetary defense in a way that is safe for our planet, and we can all watch along.
IFLScience

Destruction Of A Missing Moon May Have Formed The Rings Of Saturn

The origin of Saturn’s spectacular rings and its mysterious and peculiar connection to Neptune could have a single solution. Saturn used to have another moon that fell into the planet and some of its fragments went on to form the incredible rings that now adorn Saturn, a new study speculates. Scientists have decided to call this lost moon, Chrysalis.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IFLScience

Einstein Is Right Again – Most Precise Measurement Of Free Fall Principle Confirms Theory

What weighs more: a kilogram of feathers or a kilogram of lead? This old joke is actually no joke to physicists – since the time of Galileo, they have been trying to demonstrate that objects in a gravitational field experience the same acceleration. This is the universality of free fall, and it has now proven to be correct to less than one part per 1,000 trillion.
IFLScience

In A Single-Molecule Layer, Water Can Act Like Neither Solid Nor Liquid

We might think we know how water behaves, but we’ve been overlooking what happens when it gets into spaces so small it’s just a single molecule thick. The outcomes turn out to be very different from water in bulk. Water’s three familiar phases of matter – solid, liquid,...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

China Discovers New Moon Mineral That Could One Day Power Fusion Reactors

A new material discovered on the Moon has prompted China to announce plans to launch three uncrewed missions in the next 10 years in a bid to rival the US’ lunar presence, according to reports by Chinese state media. The material has the potential to be a future energy source, owing to its helium-3 content – which shows promise as a fuel for nuclear fusion. Samples from China's Chang’e-5 mission showed the material to be in sufficient quantity for extraction from the lunar ground.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Space Shuttle#European Space Agency#Space Station#Space Research#Artemis#Orion
IFLScience

Fireball In The Night Sky Seen By Hundreds Across UK And Ireland

A bright fireball shot across the night sky over the UK and Ireland Wednesday evening sparking almost 800 reports of a possible meteor to the UK Meteor Network. The spectacle, captured in multiple videos and shared online, is now being investigated by scientists. Whether it was a visiting space rock or space junk is not yet certain.
WORLD
IFLScience

Jurassic Bleurgh: Prehistoric Predator’s Fossilized Vomit Reveals Amphibious Meatloaf

A rare type of fossil was retrieved recently from the Morrison Formation of southeastern Utah when researchers realized they had found preserved vomit. Inside the small regurgitalite was a gathering of amphibians, including at least one small frog and a salamander that might be the smallest ever found in the region.
IFLScience

Nearly Spherical Grapefruit-Sized Dinosaur Eggs Found Filled With Crystals

All over the world dinosaurs laid billions of eggs, some of which never hatched. Quirks of geology have meant that more of these have been preserved in China than elsewhere. The Qianshan Basin is an exception. Although rich in mammal, reptile, and bird fossils, it is only recently that three dinosaur eggs were discovered there. However, two of the eggs – the other has been lost – are marked by their size and shape as a species we have not seen before.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
IFLScience

Discovery Of Oldest Fossil Heart Puts Organ At 380 Million Years Old

The oldest heart known to science has been discovered in the remains of an ancient, jawed fish, along with a stomach, intestine, and liver to boot. The 380 million-year-old fish organ smashes previous records by a comfortable 250 million years and is shedding light on the evolution of even human bodies.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

How Citizen Science Is Changing The World

Non-formally-trained scientists have been playing an increasingly revolutionary role over the last 15 years. The rise of Citizen Science has had impacts on every discipline, and every month new projects are launched to involve, inform, and ask the public for help in tackling mysteries at the cutting edge of human knowledge.
IFLScience

Brace Yourself For An Exceptionally Rare "Triple-Dip" La Niña Weather Phase

The mighty weather phenomenon La Niña will continue for the third year in a row and may last until early next year, according to World Meteorological Organization (WMO). This is set to have a knock-on effect on weather across the globe, from droughts in Africa to a wet and wild summer in Australia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy