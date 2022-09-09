A look at some top performers among Galesburg's fall sports teams

Boys cross country

GALESBURG — There's been some soccer and baseball in Chad Thompson's younger days, even some roller hockey.

But best known as the Galesburg High School boys basketball coach, he had no cross country experience until this fall.

Thompson, who only ran in high school and college during conditioning for basketball, took over the boys cross country program this summer boosted by his own recent interest in competing in races.

"I think it's a sport I've learned to enjoy," Thompson said.

"Our young guys have done incredibly well."

Most recently, the Silver Streaks finished 9th in the 19-team Galesburg Invitational on Saturday, with several runners turning in personal best times.

Leading the way as he has done all season is junior Dominic Cantarini, whose 10th place finish was the fourth medal he's earned in four meets this season. He also ran a personal best 16 minutes 57 seconds over the 3 miles.

Other key contributors for the team have been seniors Maximillian Martinez, Primo Moreno and Michael Patrick, junior Luke Thomas, sophomores Braden Rees and Caiden Kogut.

One of the Streaks anticipated top runners, Andrew Peterson has been sidelined by injury so far this season.

Thompson expects his team to improve once it shakes some early injuries.

"Once our guys get healthy, I think I'll be able to put a really good team out there," he said.

Here's a look at some of the other Silver Streaks fall sports:

Boys soccer

Coach: Phil Redington, 13th year

Key performers: Midfielder Matt Roach and junior striker Sam Satisky are tied for the team lead in goals with 7 each. Salinsky also kicks for the football team. Other big contributors have been freshman Anthony Makwala, sophomore Ryan Tapper, senior Devon Reed and junior Pamedi Nseka.

Highlight so far: Prior to Thursday, Streaks have been on a 3-game winning streak, raising their season record to 4-1-2.

Coach says: "We've certainly done a good job creating chances. We've had 14 goals in our last three games after taking 66 shots with just 2 goals before that. We've been a young team for so many years but we think we have more experience than we've had in the past few years."

Girls swimming

Coach: Ray VanHootegem, 30th year

Key performers: Freshman Lily Furrow (freestyle, butterfly, backstroke), junior Olivia Owen (50-100 free), senior Kylie Tapper (back), junior Allen Warren (breaststroke), Felix-Lopez (diving), sophomore Alli Robinson (200-500).

Highlight so far: Won the Macomb Invite, winning 9 of 11 events.

Coach says: "We've got a balanced team, we just don't have the depth we've had before. We don't have a lot of depth, but we have some really strong swimmers so we'll be competitive."

Girls tennis

Coach: Leeann Scherpe, 10th year

Key performers: No. 1 player senior Kaidence Wilson, No. 2 player senior Saxriah Simmons. Also in the top 6 are seniors Dorene Mbaya and Devine Diasula and juniors Madison Springer and Abigale Springer.

Highlight so far: The Streaks played strong matches against Quincy and Dunlap, two traditionally tough teams. Wilson and Simmons lost tiebreaker matches in doubles in both meets. On Tuesday, the doubles team beat a Sterling duo that qualified for state last season.

Coach says: "They've grown tremendously since they started playing. It's exciting to see how much they've grown in four years."

Worth noting: GHS will host its annual 8-team Streaks Invite on Sept. 17 at Art Fish Courts.

What's ahead?

Watch for updates on the other Galesburg fall sports.