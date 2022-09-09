Ravencoin has increased value significantly in the last seven days. Many experts believe Ravencoin runs on a Proof of Work consensus, so it is attracting Ethereum miners who have no option left in Ethereum mining (except ETC). It is a folk version of Bitcoin that runs on similar technology with slight variations. The best part is the algorithm allows the miner to mine Ravencoin even with an average computer.

