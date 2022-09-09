Giants vs. Titans: NFL experts make Week 1 picks

The New York Giants (0-0) will visit the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5.5-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 1 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable)

Stephania Bell (ESPN) Titans N/A

Matt Bowen (ESPN) Titans N/A

Domonique Foxworth (ESPN) Giants N/A

Pete Prisco (CBS) Titans 28-27

John Breech (CBS) Titans 20-13

Ryan Wilson (CBS) Titans N/A

Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Titans 24-20

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Titans 29-14

Bill Bender (Sporting News) Titans 28-20

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Titans 20-13

Unsurprisingly, most NFL experts are picking the Titans to win in Week 1 but not all. Domonique Foxworth went out on a limb and chose the Giants, joining a field of just 8%, according to NFL Pickswatch.

Of those brave enough to prick a final score, most have it being a one-touchdown game (or less). That standalone exception is Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY, who seems to believe the Giants are going to be blown out of the water.

What are your score predictions, Giants fans? Sound off in the comments below.