Maine's oldest ski area will now go by its original name: Pleasant Mountain
BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s first ski area is reverting to its original name, Pleasant Mountain. Operators of what was known as Shawnee Peak for more than 30 years polled skiers about the name, and announced the change on Wednesday. The Shawnee Peak was a name chosen in...
Fall bird migration and rare bird sightings in Maine
The fall bird migration has begun so it's a great time to get outside and see birds on their way to their wintering areas. We'll talk with bird experts about what to look for -- and hear about recent rare sightings. Panelists:. Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon. Derek Lovitch,...
LePage, Mills trade barbs over dams and paper mill jobs
A battle over a dam in the Kennebec River has now become a campaign issue in Maine's gubernatorial race as former Republican Gov. Paul LePage accuses his opponent this November of putting hundreds of paper mill jobs at risk. But a representative for Gov. Janet Mills accused her predecessor of...
USDA grants $30 million for increased carbon storage in New England forests
The U.S Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday funding for what's being called a potentially transformational pilot program to help forest landowners in Maine and the rest of New England mitigate climate change. The goal of the program is to remove more carbon from the atmosphere by growing more and better quality wood, verifying the results and building markets for climate-friendly wood products.
Where have all of Maine's workers gone? Researchers say that many of them have retired
Researchers say that Maine's persistent labor shortage is largely the result of an aging population — and not because of workers staying out of the labor market. In a recent report, the Maine Center for Workforce Research and Information said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic initially led to a huge drop in workforce participation, and likely led more older people to retire.
As rents rise in rural areas, more Mainers seek homeownership help
Maine has received an influx of state and federal funds to help address its affordable housing crisis. But it'll take more than taxpayer dollars to overcome the challenges felt in Maine and across the nation, said U.S. Department of Agriculture's administrator for rural housing services, Joaquin Altoro, who visited the state this week.
Federal funds are coming to Maine to build more electric vehicle charging stations
The Biden Administration announced Wednesday that Maine’s plan for creating more electric vehicle charging stations has been approved ahead of schedule. Maine is among the first group of 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico with approved plans. The states will be eligible for more than $900 million in funding over the next two years to help build EV chargers along approximately 53,000 miles of highway across the country.
What to know about electric vehicles and how to use them in Maine
A recent survey of electric vehicle owners in all 16 of Maine’s counties found that the majority of EV owners would recommend to their neighbors that they consider purchasing an EV. There are now more than five times as many electric vehicles on the road in Maine than in 2018, and respondents said they found that electric vehicle charging is becoming more convenient. We’ll discuss the EV outlook for Maine in light of Maine’s Climate Action Plan and the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.
Maine Med nurses reach agreement on first union contract
Nurses at Maine Medical Center have reached a final agreement on their first union contract. The agreement follows more than a year of negotiations and comes nearly one month after nurses voted to recertify their union. In a press release, nurse Nadine Kern says their recertification victory gave nurses the...
2022 on track to be the deadliest for people in Maine jails and prisons
So far this year, 15 people have died in Maine county jails and prisons, 10 of them in the past four months. That number is higher than any yearly total since 2014, according to a group that recently began tracking in-custody deaths, putting this year on track to set a deadly record.
Bigger stores struggle to buy goods, but Marden’s has too much merchandise
WATERVILLE, Maine — Iconic off-price empire Marden’s Surplus and Salvage is seeing more inventory than ever despite supply chain disruptions hurting retailers nationwide. The family-run business hit its highest level of inventory three months ago, said President Ham Marden, whose father, Harold “Mickey” Marden, founded the company in 1964.
Maine's minimum wage will rise to $13.80 next year
A progressive advocacy group estimates that 147,000 Mainers will see their wages increase next year when the state minimum wage jumps from $12.75 an hour to $13.80. Under a provision of a state law that went into effect last year, Maine's minimum wage will be adjusted annually based on the cost of living index in the Northeast. The Maine Center for Economic Policy says newly released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show an 8% increase in prices over the past year.
