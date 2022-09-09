A recent survey of electric vehicle owners in all 16 of Maine’s counties found that the majority of EV owners would recommend to their neighbors that they consider purchasing an EV. There are now more than five times as many electric vehicles on the road in Maine than in 2018, and respondents said they found that electric vehicle charging is becoming more convenient. We’ll discuss the EV outlook for Maine in light of Maine’s Climate Action Plan and the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO