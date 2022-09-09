A year after a return to the state playoff bracket, Aspen High School’s varsity hockey program is most likely being put on hold. After graduating 11 seniors and seeing the overall experience level of the team drop dramatically, the Skiers plan to demote its hockey team to junior varsity, with the option for athletes to try out for rival Glenwood Springs’ varsity program for the upcoming season, pending one final informational session between AHS Principal Sarah Strassburger and prospective student athletes. By Colorado High School Activities Association bylaws, Aspen will not be able to reconsider a varsity team for the next two seasons.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO