City expects heavy traffic, detours to last through October
Road construction and heavy traffic congestion are likely to continue in Aspen into October, city of Aspen officials said during a regular Aspen City Council meeting on Tuesday. After a handful of days of long traffic lines caused by the Castle Creek Bridge project, city officials took the opportunity on...
Menter: You can’t plan for natural disasters after the fact
It slipped my mind last Wednesday morning. Driving to my office at the Aspen Airport Business Center from downvalley a week ago today, I mentally prepared for my workday. Then as I came past the north end of Sardy Field’s runway, I saw it: two lines of parked vehicles where a state highway is supposed to be.
Brandon: Is the juice worth the squeeze?
Getting in and out of Aspen is tough. Always has been. Hence the charm, the allure, the “uncrowded by design” feel. Except that we seem to be losing that foothold daily. Traffic lights on Independence Pass, bottleneck traffic and plans for the airport’s expansion are all indicators that we are, in fact, working toward a more crowded existence.
Aspen name change
It’s time for a name change. Aspen is no longer a quiet small town. Gone are those “Quiet Times” of the past. Now it’s constant construction and traffic! Perhaps a few suggestions are in order, such as: “Chaos City,” “Traffic Town” or “Anywhere, USA.”
Snowmass rejects Krabloonik’s plan to realign with best practices
Krabloonik has a new deadline to submit an action plan in response to the town of Snowmass Village’s notice of default and implement the necessary changes to put said plan into place. The notice of default was issued in response to a June 28 report from the Best Practices...
Aspen City Council identifies potential future uses for Armory, Main Street Cabin
The Aspen City Council supported moving forward with projects to determine the future uses of two of Aspen’s most historic buildings, following a discussion during a work session on Monday. City staff asked for direction on Monday on next steps for the futures of the Armory building and the...
Preps roundup: Glenwood XC runner wins big; mountain bike league in week 2
Here’s how the last week in Roaring Fork Valley high school sports played out:. Glenwood Springs and Basalt competed in Littleton in the Liberty Bell Invitational, highlighted by Demon senior Sophia Connerton-Nevin’s individual victory in the Division II girls race. Connerton-Nevin finished with a time of 19 minutes...
Local news in brief, Sept. 13
A local high school freshman, Willy Sikora, has been named student ambassador for the upcoming Colorado Cycle for Smiles, a two-day fundraising event for global surgical nonprofit Operation Smile. Colorado Cycle for Smiles will bring together participants from across the state to cycle 40 miles through the peaks and valleys...
Pause midvalley building
“Sustainable buildings sprouting in Willits” is the title of a recent Sopris Sun article. The Aspen Skiing Co. built a highly efficient building to house its employees. Unfortunately, a single building, person, farm, business or any other entity cannot be considered “sustainable.”. As Bernie Sanders pointed out in...
Aspen School District explores standardized testing data
Aspen School District has parsed through standardized testing data and discussed how it plays into the future of the school. The Colorado Department of Education released its data from the spring in the Colorado Measures of Academic Success and SAT testing suites in mid-August. At a broad overview level, the district generally performed above Colorado averages, yet wasn’t immune to overall score drops.
Aspen High likely to drop varsity hockey for junior varsity
A year after a return to the state playoff bracket, Aspen High School’s varsity hockey program is most likely being put on hold. After graduating 11 seniors and seeing the overall experience level of the team drop dramatically, the Skiers plan to demote its hockey team to junior varsity, with the option for athletes to try out for rival Glenwood Springs’ varsity program for the upcoming season, pending one final informational session between AHS Principal Sarah Strassburger and prospective student athletes. By Colorado High School Activities Association bylaws, Aspen will not be able to reconsider a varsity team for the next two seasons.
Probable cause for trial
A letter to The Aspen Daily News (“Supporting Dr. Jensen,” Sept. 10) erroneously claims that law enforcement officials are uncaring by charging a Basalt chiropractor, Dave Jensen, with complicity in sexual assaults. The letter asks a question that everyone can agree with, “What happened to the golden rule of innocent until proven guilty?”
No Man’s Land Film Festival coming to Carbondale on Friday
It was the middle of the night, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, and college freshman Aisha Weinhold stood on watch of the bow of a sailboat. She hadn’t seen land in 40 days and was left to be the boat’s watchguard that night for two hours. It was then, amid the dark, crashing company of the ocean’s waves, when Weinhold was hit with the idea for “No Man’s Land.”
Two cities’ friendship agreement
The Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA) and the city of San Miguel de Allende in Mexico have established a friendship agreement with each other. This friendship agreement and informal partnership seeks to establish a relationship between the two cities, with a focus on supporting and exchanging experiences in arts and culture.
RETT could serve a win-win
Attracting and retaining the best faculty and staff at the Aspen School District (ASD) is one of our community’s biggest challenges. Providing competitive salaries and housing is a big part of the equation. Fortunately, there’s a no-cost solution available. Under the Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT), 0.5% of...
Thrift Store art sale
Please attend another great sale of fantastic collectible and decorative items this Saturday at the Aspen Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 2 pm.
Wheeler Opera House announces its 2022-23 season lineup
The Wheeler Opera House announced on Monday its 2022-23 season lineup. From musicians and dancers to magicians and acrobats, the historic performance venue will present a range of entertainment. Lisa Rigsby Peterson, executive director of the Wheeler Opera House, said that while the organization used to hire an outside booking...
