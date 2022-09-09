Read full article on original website
Brandon: Is the juice worth the squeeze?
Getting in and out of Aspen is tough. Always has been. Hence the charm, the allure, the “uncrowded by design” feel. Except that we seem to be losing that foothold daily. Traffic lights on Independence Pass, bottleneck traffic and plans for the airport’s expansion are all indicators that we are, in fact, working toward a more crowded existence.
Menter: You can’t plan for natural disasters after the fact
It slipped my mind last Wednesday morning. Driving to my office at the Aspen Airport Business Center from downvalley a week ago today, I mentally prepared for my workday. Then as I came past the north end of Sardy Field’s runway, I saw it: two lines of parked vehicles where a state highway is supposed to be.
Aspen name change
It’s time for a name change. Aspen is no longer a quiet small town. Gone are those “Quiet Times” of the past. Now it’s constant construction and traffic! Perhaps a few suggestions are in order, such as: “Chaos City,” “Traffic Town” or “Anywhere, USA.”
Snowmass rejects Krabloonik’s plan to realign with best practices
Krabloonik has a new deadline to submit an action plan in response to the town of Snowmass Village’s notice of default and implement the necessary changes to put said plan into place. The notice of default was issued in response to a June 28 report from the Best Practices...
Local news in brief, Sept. 14
Overall retail sales in Aspen for the month of July were basically flat compared with the same month last year, according to the city’s monthly consumption report released on Tuesday. Sales in July totaled $124.9 million, a 0.1% increase from July 2021. Notable gains occurred in the categories of...
Marolt: The air of entitlement polluting Aspen
Some tourists and residents in the sapling forest of new-growth Aspen transplants behave badly. It’s our history. It seems to be repeated more often lately. Locals can be rude, crude and stupid, too, but our run-of-the-mill peccadilloes are mostly expected hometown misbehaviors. The newbie offenses I am talking about are not usually forgotten over beers in a local watering hole. They are more perpetual irritations.
Preps roundup: Glenwood XC runner wins big; mountain bike league in week 2
Here’s how the last week in Roaring Fork Valley high school sports played out:. Glenwood Springs and Basalt competed in Littleton in the Liberty Bell Invitational, highlighted by Demon senior Sophia Connerton-Nevin’s individual victory in the Division II girls race. Connerton-Nevin finished with a time of 19 minutes...
Aspen City Council identifies potential future uses for Armory, Main Street Cabin
The Aspen City Council supported moving forward with projects to determine the future uses of two of Aspen’s most historic buildings, following a discussion during a work session on Monday. City staff asked for direction on Monday on next steps for the futures of the Armory building and the...
RETT could serve a win-win
Attracting and retaining the best faculty and staff at the Aspen School District (ASD) is one of our community’s biggest challenges. Providing competitive salaries and housing is a big part of the equation. Fortunately, there’s a no-cost solution available. Under the Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT), 0.5% of...
Pause midvalley building
“Sustainable buildings sprouting in Willits” is the title of a recent Sopris Sun article. The Aspen Skiing Co. built a highly efficient building to house its employees. Unfortunately, a single building, person, farm, business or any other entity cannot be considered “sustainable.”. As Bernie Sanders pointed out in...
Wheeler Opera House announces its 2022-23 season lineup
The Wheeler Opera House announced on Monday its 2022-23 season lineup. From musicians and dancers to magicians and acrobats, the historic performance venue will present a range of entertainment. Lisa Rigsby Peterson, executive director of the Wheeler Opera House, said that while the organization used to hire an outside booking...
Thrift Store art sale
Please attend another great sale of fantastic collectible and decorative items this Saturday at the Aspen Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 2 pm.
Probable cause for trial
A letter to The Aspen Daily News (“Supporting Dr. Jensen,” Sept. 10) erroneously claims that law enforcement officials are uncaring by charging a Basalt chiropractor, Dave Jensen, with complicity in sexual assaults. The letter asks a question that everyone can agree with, “What happened to the golden rule of innocent until proven guilty?”
