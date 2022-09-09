Read full article on original website
toofab.com
Monica Lewinsky Reacts to Ken Starr's Death
"therapy next week will be… interesting." Monica Lewinsky is reacting to the death of Ken Starr, who is best known for leading the impeachment investigation into former President Bill Clinton. According to TMZ, Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general, passed away on Tuesday in Houston, Texas at the age...
U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate won’t vote on legislation to secure marriage equality for millions of Americans until after the midterm elections, bipartisan negotiators announced Thursday. The move follows weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions among five U.S. senators from both political parties who have been drafting an amendment to the House-passed legislation that they hoped would […] The post U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Biden to finally meet with families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan
This Friday, according to his press secretary, President Biden will meet with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan concerning a proposed prisoner swap with Russia. It will be the first time he has met the families in person, CNN reports. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would meet with Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, and Whelan's sister, Elizabeth Whelan, separately to reassure them of his administration's commitment to negotiating the release of their loved ones. Jean-Pierre said the president wants them to know the issue remains "front of mind" and that "his team is working on this every day." The Biden...
Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Miami litigator and longtime government lawyer to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the office currently involved in the Justice Department’s investigation of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Markenzy Lapointe would replace Juan Antonio “Tony” Gonzalez, who has been a top prosecutor in Southern Florida involved in the investigation of the classified records and the debate over whether a judge should appoint a special master to review the documents taken by FBI in the search. It was unclear why the Biden administration chose to announce the nomination for the position now, as the government’s case winds its way through the court system. Gonzalez, who had previously served as a senior prosecutor in the office, had been appointed to the position by Attorney General Merrick Garland. He was never formally nominated for the position. Gonzalez has served as a federal prosecutor in southern Florida since 1998 and served as the first assistant U.S. attorney and the acting U.S. attorney. He succeeded Ariana Fajardo Orshan, who had been nominated by Trump.
