The No. 7 OU football team will face Kent State of the Mid-American Conference at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman .

The Sooners enter the game after an NCAA football season-opening week one 45-13 win against UTEP Sept. 3.

In his debut as OU's starting quarterback, UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel was quite efficient – the left-hander completed 15 of 23 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns during a game in which the Sooners jumped to a 21-0 first-quarter lead, then went into cruise control.

Kent State was routed 45-20 by Washington in their season opener Sept. 3.

How to watch OU football vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman

TV: SoonerVision on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Radio: 107.7 FM/KRXO

Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch OU football vs. Kent State