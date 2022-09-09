How to watch OU football vs. Kent State
The No. 7 OU football team will face Kent State of the Mid-American Conference at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman .
The Sooners enter the game after an NCAA football season-opening week one 45-13 win against UTEP Sept. 3.
In his debut as OU's starting quarterback, UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel was quite efficient – the left-hander completed 15 of 23 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns during a game in which the Sooners jumped to a 21-0 first-quarter lead, then went into cruise control.
Kent State was routed 45-20 by Washington in their season opener Sept. 3.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman
TV: SoonerVision on ESPN+ (subscription required)
Radio: 107.7 FM/KRXO
Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman contributed to this report.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch OU football vs. Kent State
