What are the factors Fort Collins City Council should weigh in minimum wage decision?

A majority of Fort Collins City Council members signaled this week in a work session that they support raising Fort Collins' minimum wage, perhaps to $18 an hour over three years or $19 an hour over four years . But the exact rate or an implementation schedule is still up in the air. As of now, council is planning to take up the issue of setting a local separate minimum wage at its Nov. 15 meeting after directing city staff to present options.

Colorado's minimum wage is now $12.56 an hour, or $9.54 an hour for tipped employees. Meanwhile, the national minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

What questions do you think still need to be answered in order for council to decide this issue? What factors do city staff and council members need to take time with before identifying the final options and making their decision? What is your reasoning for where you stand on raising the minimum wage?

