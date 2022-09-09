ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

What are the factors Fort Collins City Council should weigh in minimum wage decision?

By Rebecca Powell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 6 days ago

A majority of Fort Collins City Council members signaled this week in a work session that they support raising Fort Collins' minimum wage, perhaps to $18 an hour over three years or $19 an hour over four years . But the exact rate or an implementation schedule is still up in the air. As of now, council is planning to take up the issue of setting a local separate minimum wage at its Nov. 15 meeting after directing city staff to present options.

Colorado's minimum wage is now $12.56 an hour, or $9.54 an hour for tipped employees. Meanwhile, the national minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

What questions do you think still need to be answered in order for council to decide this issue? What factors do city staff and council members need to take time with before identifying the final options and making their decision? What is your reasoning for where you stand on raising the minimum wage?

Coloradoan Conversations is the Coloradoan's opinion forum. Each Friday, we'll pose conversation-starting questions online at Coloradoan.com/opinion and moderate online discussion through the following Wednesday, recapping the best discussion points online the following Friday and in Sunday's printed edition.

Click on the "View Comments" box at the top or bottom of this story at Coloradoan.com/opinion to join the conversation. Print readers can participate online or by sending their thoughts to opinion@coloradoan.com.

More about Coloradoan Conversations

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What are the factors Fort Collins City Council should weigh in minimum wage decision?

The Coloradoan

