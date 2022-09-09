ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

There's no air conditioning. So how can PSD best preserve students' learning environment when it's hot?

By Rebecca Powell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8r2G_0hoRdY7i00

Poudre School District joined other districts across the Front Range this week when they let students out early due to unusually hot temperatures that caused classrooms to reach temperatures of 80 to 90 degrees, even after Labor Day.

The district plans to start compiling the cost of air conditioning its remaining schools that don't have it − nearly 60% of schools . That might require voter funding. PSD will also consider modifying the calendar in future years, and it has been opening doors to classrooms before school in order to let more heat out and keep classrooms cooler for longer.

Thompson School District was in a similar boat, while Windsor and Severance schools remained open because "a majority" of schools have air conditioning, according to the Weld RE-4 school district.

If and until cooling systems can be added, what are the best alternatives (or combinations of tactics) to help provide students and teachers with an environment conducive to learning?

Coloradoan Conversations is the Coloradoan's opinion forum. Each Friday, we'll pose conversation-starting questions online at Coloradoan.com/opinion and moderate online discussion through the following Wednesday, recapping the best discussion points online the following Friday and in Sunday's printed edition.

Click on the "View Comments" box at the top or bottom of this story at Coloradoan.com/opinion to join the conversation. Print readers can participate online or by sending their thoughts to opinion@coloradoan.com.

More about Coloradoan Conversations

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: There's no air conditioning. So how can PSD best preserve students' learning environment when it's hot?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Psd#Learning Environment#No Air#K12#Poudre School District#Thompson School District#Windsor And Severance#Weld Re 4 School#Coloradoan Com
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy