Lexington, KY

foxlexington.com

Teen shot at Oxford Circle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence was seen in the Oxford Circle area of Lexington Wednesday night. A FOX 56 photographer said she saw at least 5 police vehicles in the area while on the scene. While there she reported a K-9 and some police officers with flashlights in a taped-off parking lot.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Former Lexington police chief reacts to recent gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Multiple agencies and organizations are sparking conversations over the recent gun violence in Lexington after the city reaches its 35th homicide for the year. That number is just two shy of the 37 homicides in 2021. Former Lexington Police Chief Anthany Beatty served on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Police said at 8:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for someone who had been shot. When officers got there, they found a juvenile victim who was suffering a gunshot wound. Police said...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers to ID Horse Mania vandal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – They’re conversation pieces, examples of pride and talent across the city. The Horse Mania sculptures are also a target for late-night mischief that can easily result in damage to the art. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time one of the Horse Mania sculptures...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

1 man killed in West Sixth Street Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The victim involved in Monday night’s shooting on West Sixth Street has died, according to authorities. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office indicated that 22-year-old Doricky Juran Harris succumbed to his gunshot wound at 11:49 p.m. Monday at UK Hospital. The manner of...
foxlexington.com

Escaped Madison County inmate back in custody

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Escaped Madison County inmate Daniel Diles is back in custody, according to authorities. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said while they were investigating tips regarding Diles, they received information about his whereabouts. Deputies and a K9 unit located Diles in an apartment...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a person who had been shot. When they arrived, officers found someone with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Police investigate multiple shootings, 9 people shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another violent weekend in Lexington as police investigate four different shootings that took place Saturday night and Sunday morning. The first, police say on Saturday around 8:26 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a car on New Circle road. Police say the officer found...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington deals with multiple shootings over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nine people were injured in shootings between Saturday night and Sunday morning in Lexington. The recent wave of shootings has Sherry Warsh with the advocacy group Build concerned. “Our kids have nowhere safe to go,” she said. “That’s really what go me into fighting for the...
foxlexington.com

Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 arrested in connection to disorder at UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two individuals are facing multiple charges after Saturday night’s disorder at UK Hospital. According to the University of Kentucky Police Department, the hospital was under enhanced security procedures following the shooting on Georgetown Road, which is typical protocol when gunshot victims are brought in.
LEXINGTON, KY
wvih.com

Police Investigate After Two Bodies Found

Two death investigations are underway in Lexington after bodies were found in separate locations Monday morning. The first is on Red Berry Circle, near Boston Road. Lexington police say they found a body in the back of an abandoned car in the 900 block of Red Berry. The cause of death is unknown.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Police investigating 2 Lexington shootings on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place on Saturday. At around 8:26 p.m., Lexington police said they were flagged down by a vehicle on New Circle Road, where the officer found several people that had been shot. They were promptly transported to the hospital.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Nicholasville police make drug bust

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police made a big drug bust over the weekend as part of an operation by its Drug Enforcement Unit. During the operation, police made a traffic stop and allegedly found 348 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin and $877 in Kelly East’s vehicle.
WKYT 27

Lexington woman charged with arson following domestic dispute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been charged with arson following a domestic violence dispute in Lexington on Saturday evening. Lexington police say that they responded to a dispute at the 1000 block of Pennebaker Dr. During the disorder between the two residents, a fire started at their home. Fire crews were dispatched just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
LEXINGTON, KY
kmmo.com

LEXINGTON POLICE RESPOND TO POSSIBLE THREAT TO HIGH SCHOOL

The Lexington Police Department was advised by the School District on a possible threat to the High School on Tuesday, September 13. A release says the Lexington Police Department used every resource available to investigate the accusations. The Police Department and the School placed security measures in place to ensure the safety of the staff and students.
LEXINGTON, KY

