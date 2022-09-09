Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana
LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Joseph was accused of beating his girlfriend’s four-year-old son. The investigation started on Monday, July 25 when “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded...
WDSU
Metairie homeowner catches car burglary on surveillance video
METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie homeowner is shocked at what he caught on his surveillance camera in his quiet neighborhood. Perry Burke said his truck was broken into on Academy Drive. He said when he went to his truck Wednesday morning he found papers thrown around in his front...
Teenager arrested in connection to death of Assumption Parish 15-year-old
A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested following the death of another teenager who was found shot several times inside a Thibodaux home over the weekend.
A strange carjacking case
NOPD is working an unusual carjacking. Tuesday night at the corner of Marigny and North Claiborne Avenue. According to the department a man rushed a car, pulled the victim from the car and stole her car keys and fled the scene.
WDSU
NOPD searches for attempted murder suspect that is considered armed and dangerous
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times in the French Quarter on Aug. 21. According to police, the wanted suspect is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times at Bienville and North Rampart Street.
WDSU
Caught on camera: Teacher from L.B. Landry High assaulted by student, NOPD investigating encounter
An altercation between a student and teacher at L. B. Landry High School is raising concerns. It is the latest of several fights at the school caught on video. The substitute teacher who captured the incident tells WDSU something more needs to be done to protect teachers and staff members at the school.
Student abducted after getting off school bus in St. Roch, NOPD says
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping after a student told detectives he was grabbed after getting off a school bus on Monday (Sept. 12) afternoon.
Man and woman shot dead in Treme
Cops are looking for killer who gunned down a man and woman in New Orleans. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left an unknown female dead and an unknown male dead,”
NOPD searching for murder suspect
NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Ranson in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on September 11, 2022, in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive near New Orleans Lakefront Airport.
NOLA.com
After man died in her apartment, Harvey woman wrapped him in rug and left him in a driveway: JPSO
A Harvey woman accused of wrapping a man's body in a rug and dragging it outside of her residence was arrested Monday and booked with unlawful disposal of remains, authorities said. Kimberlyn Hawkins, 59, is not accused of killing Damien Jackson, 40, also of Harvey, authorities said. Investigators did not...
Teen pulls gun outside Chalmette High School
The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old that deputies say threatened students with a gun Monday at Chalmette High. Sheriff James Pohlmann said it happened after school let out for the day.
houmatimes.com
Arrest made in weekend shooting death of teenager
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject, later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa), had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
Louisiana High School Teacher Assaulted by Student While Substitute Recorded Video on Cell Phone
A substitute teacher says she's appalled by a recent altercation that she witnessed at L.B. Landry High School. An altercation recorded by a substitute teacher who told WDSU that she only wanted to be identified as "Kourtney" is one of many recent fights at the school that has been caught on video.
NOLA.com
Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner
A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef
“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man sentenced for murder of three people, burning two bodies in attempted cover-up
Shantrice Parker’s voice on Tuesday thundered along the arches of the Orleans Parish courtroom ceiling as she screamed at the man who killed her only daughter: “You is the devil!”. That man, Michael Robinson, smiled in response. Robinson was convicted in May of shooting to death three New...
Deputy injured, woman arrested, after chase from Westbank to Poydras St.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says one of his deputies is recovering after a chase that began on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey and ended at Poydras and S. Galvez streets.
WDSU
New Orleans East crash kills 2, injures 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. The crash happened at the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake Court. NOPD reported that around 5:45 p.m. officers arrived to the scene and...
High speed chase in JP ends after crashes, three teens arrested
Sheriff Joe Lopinto noted this is the second day in a row, and the third time in a week they caught car thieves of carjackers after a chase. He warned other criminals that come into Jefferson. “Just be prepared to suffer the consequences.”
WWL-TV
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing endangered children in New Orleans metro area
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force Missing Child Unit Operation "Summer Knights" announced they recovered 14 missing endangered children in the New Orleans metro area between April 30, 2022, and August 31, 2022. "I am very proud of the results...
