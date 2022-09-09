ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Esther, FL

getthecoast.com

Chick-fil-A employee stops carjacking

Has anyone else been enjoying the slightly cooler mornings we have had this week? As I’m typing this, it’s 66 outside with a high of 88 expected today. Let’s get to the news you need to know this morning…. SCHOOL. FWBHS student charged with threatening to kill...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Destin Log

After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'

For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DESTIN, FL
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)

In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Demolition of Okaloosa Island hotel

Residents may experience aircraft noise Sept. 13 – 15, when the 58th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 and 10 p.m. Night flying is required for 58th FS training operations, according to Eglin Air Force Base. Let’s get...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
OBA

Blue Angels Buzzin' the Gulf Coast Beaches Sunday evening

Pensacola Beach to Perdido Pass Beach Buzz by the Blues. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Blue Angels returned home from the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville Tennessee last evening. They were first spotted over Pensacola Beach at about 5:35pm and made their final turn over Perdido Pass at about 5:41pm before landing at NAS Pensacola at about 5:50pm.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Motorcyclist killed in crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview Wednesday night. The crash happened at around 8:47 p.m. on East James Lee Boulevard and Cavalier Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a van failed to yield the right-of-way to the...
CRESTVIEW, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

City considers Riverfront RV Park

Milton leaders could build a riverfront RV park on Quinn’s Bayou. “It’s beautiful down there,” said City Councilwoman Shannon Rice of the Milton Marina and adjoining property at the end of Quinn Street, where the bayou meets the Blackwater River. “I think something could be done and we could see a good return on investment.”
MILTON, FL
WEAR

1 person hospitalized following water rescue on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after being rescued on Pensacola Beach Monday afternoon. According to Escambia County officials, lifeguards pulled a swimmer out of the water near the Margaritaville Beach Hotel around 1:40 p.m. Officials say the swimmer was taken to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office substation for...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach

The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
WEAR

Pensacola homeless camp under fire by city council member

PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola City council member is calling for an audit of the Re-entry Alliance Pensacola camp on Blount Street. The outdoor camp homeless shelter opened last spring, to get people out from under the I-110 overpass. Councilman Delarian Wiggins brought up conditions at the camp during Monday's...
PENSACOLA, FL

