getthecoast.com
WATCH: Fort Walton Beach Chick-fil-A employee stops attempted carjacking
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, a young employee outside of the Fort Walton Beach Chick-fil-A rushed to help a screaming woman holding a baby this afternoon after a man grabbed her keys and tried to take her car. According to the OCSO report, the victim was getting the infant out...
getthecoast.com
Chick-fil-A employee stops carjacking
Has anyone else been enjoying the slightly cooler mornings we have had this week? As I’m typing this, it’s 66 outside with a high of 88 expected today. Let’s get to the news you need to know this morning…. SCHOOL. FWBHS student charged with threatening to kill...
$4.9 million coming to Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties to fund local projects
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties are going to see some funding come in for several different projects thanks to Local Support Grants. The grants were approved last Friday at the state’s Legislative Budget Commission meeting. Out of 971 requests, only 239 were approved for a grand total of $175 million. […]
Destin Log
After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'
For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Woman almost carjacked while holding baby, suspect tackled by Chick-fil-A employee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking. William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing […]
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)
In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
getthecoast.com
Demolition of Okaloosa Island hotel
Residents may experience aircraft noise Sept. 13 – 15, when the 58th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 and 10 p.m. Night flying is required for 58th FS training operations, according to Eglin Air Force Base. Let’s get...
getthecoast.com
Emerald Coast Inn & Suites demolition begins on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
Demolition has begun on the Emerald Coast Inn & Suites on Okaloosa Island as part of the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. Crews with Cross Environmental Services were on-site Monday morning working on the front part of the hotel where the pool and lobby are located. As you can see in...
City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
Blue Angels Buzzin' the Gulf Coast Beaches Sunday evening
Pensacola Beach to Perdido Pass Beach Buzz by the Blues. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Blue Angels returned home from the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville Tennessee last evening. They were first spotted over Pensacola Beach at about 5:35pm and made their final turn over Perdido Pass at about 5:41pm before landing at NAS Pensacola at about 5:50pm.
WEAR
Motorcyclist killed in crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview Wednesday night. The crash happened at around 8:47 p.m. on East James Lee Boulevard and Cavalier Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a van failed to yield the right-of-way to the...
Destin Log
Joe Bruner takes down 'biggest eyesore' in Destin; promises something 'magnificent'
For the past few days, heavy equipment has been knocking down what Joe Bruner calls the “biggest eyesore” in Destin at the foot of the Marler Bridge. In June, BK of Destin Inc., of which Bruner is the principal, purchased the property on the northeastern side of the bridge for $5.5 million.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Santa Rosa Animal Services to reduce adoption fees for National Adoption Weekend
Santa Rosa County Animal Services (SRCAS) and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
utv44.com
T.R. Miller High School hosting gun raffle, raising money for athletics club
BREWTON, Ala, (WPMI) — The Athletic Club at T.R. Miller High School is giving away one gun a day. Folks just have to donate $50 to enter to win. "All of the funds raised from this are used by the athletic club to support all 12 sports here at T.R. Miller," said Kyle Hayes, T.R. Miller Athletic Club Vice President.
WEAR
Man dead after possible shooting at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a possible shooting at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 2:50 p.m. and found a man with a possible gunshot wound to the chest.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
City considers Riverfront RV Park
Milton leaders could build a riverfront RV park on Quinn’s Bayou. “It’s beautiful down there,” said City Councilwoman Shannon Rice of the Milton Marina and adjoining property at the end of Quinn Street, where the bayou meets the Blackwater River. “I think something could be done and we could see a good return on investment.”
WEAR
1 person hospitalized following water rescue on Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after being rescued on Pensacola Beach Monday afternoon. According to Escambia County officials, lifeguards pulled a swimmer out of the water near the Margaritaville Beach Hotel around 1:40 p.m. Officials say the swimmer was taken to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office substation for...
getthecoast.com
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
WEAR
Winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold in Escambia County remains unclaimed
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Are you a winner? According to the Florida Lottery, a winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket from Monday night's drawing sold in Escambia County remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was sold in Escambia County at the Publix on Mobile Highway. The ticket is valued at $84,222.19. Channel 3...
WEAR
Pensacola homeless camp under fire by city council member
PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola City council member is calling for an audit of the Re-entry Alliance Pensacola camp on Blount Street. The outdoor camp homeless shelter opened last spring, to get people out from under the I-110 overpass. Councilman Delarian Wiggins brought up conditions at the camp during Monday's...
