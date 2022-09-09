Color Us Connected: Going places then and now

This column appears every other week in Foster’s Daily Democrat and the Tuskegee News. Given that this is mostly what the world is focused on right now, Guy Trammell, an African American man from Tuskegee, Ala., and Amy Miller, a white woman from South Berwick, Maine, reflect on how they have gotten from place to place.

As a child, my bicycle took me all over Tuskegee’s all-Black Village of Greenwood. I could buy a nickel ice cream cone at Davis Ice Cream Stand in Greenfork, or gather pecans and muscadines around Tuskegee Institute’s campus, or visit friends in the neighborhoods of Colvert Street, Reed’s Subdivision, Bibb Street, Johnson Street or Montgomery Road, to name a few.

My longest single plane ride was as a child traveling to Indonesia, during the time when they served breakfast, lunch and dinner on the plane. We flew from Hawaii to Hong Kong. In Indonesia, we took ferry boats to a few of its 10,000-plus islands. On one ferry trip on an overcast day, the boat seemed much too small to keep us safe. I pictured us, at any moment, being swallowed by a whale. A movie might have triggered those thoughts.

In college, bus travel was the rule. One trip encompassed five days on the bus, from Alabama to Canada’s British Columbia. Sitting that long was a major test of endurance, even though the destination was absolutely amazing.

Family travel was via automobile. Trips to Ohio and Michigan, which started early in the morning, took routes that avoided “sundown towns” (Negro, don’t be in town when the sun goes down), and led to safe places to spend the night. A large box on the back seat held all our meals (fried chicken, biscuits, cake, fruit). Bathrooms were roadside bushes. Crossing the Ohio River into Cincinnati, we gained bathroom access, hotel rooms and meals in restaurants.

My all-time favorite travel was by train. Train stations had colored and white sections for baggage checks and waiting rooms. Blacks and whites rode in separate train cars. We rode the Hummingbird train in Pullman cars, which had roomettes that converted to full beds at night. The porter came through ringing a bell when the dining car was open for dinner, and the dining tables had linen table cloths. The ride and view were, of course, spectacular.

Macon County had at least three railroads. Chehaw Station was a hub on the West Point Railroad, going to Washington, D.C. Society Hill’s railroad served the burgeoning lumber industry in the 1800s. George Washington Campbell, businessman, bank owner and Tuskegee Institute Board of Trustees chairman, built a railroad from Tuskegee’s campus; it transported passengers to Chehaw, replacing the stage coach that took people to Chehaw from town. The Cassidy Hall ticket office, where Brimmer College of Business is now located, sold 14,000 train tickets in a year.

The train brought coal to campus, fueling the Tuskegee Institute Electric Co. and steam heating for campus buildings. It also shipped off furniture, produce and other products made by students from the Institute’s 47 trades.

Modern trains are vastly different from those of the Jim Crow era, offering us new horizons to explore.

By Amy Miller

When I first moved to “the country” for a newspaper job, I thought I was heading to a healthier lifestyle. In North Adams, Massachusetts, I imagined backyards and barns, silos and stars. What I didn’t imagine was how much of my existence would be inside a car.

As a child and after college, I walked to school, I biked to the West Village, and I rode a bus to my best friend’s house on 90th Street, the windows offering a wide-angle view of a bustling urban life. When I visited my aunt in Philadelphia I took a train from Penn Station, alone at 6 years old with the Pullman employee looking after me. And when my family vacationed, usually somewhere warm, we took airplanes.

Many of my friends did not have a family car. New York is the only city in the United States where fewer than half the households own cars. And for good reason. My parents spent hours each week driving their car around the block looking for legal spaces. Garage space cost as much as my first apartment in western Mass. By comparison, two-thirds of Boston households and 91 percent of American households have cars.

Don’t get me wrong, I love to drive. In my 20s, I was averaging 40,000 miles a year. Nothing made or makes me happier than hopping behind a wheel, turning on the radio and singing along for a few hundred miles heading to somewhere else.

Today, my household has three cars for three people. The two cars that remain when my son goes to college have 230,000 and 295,000 miles on them. You don’t have to be a car whiz to know that we will need a new car soon.

So we are making the jump. We will join the 4.6% of Americans choosing to buy an electric vehicle, a percentage put to shame by Norway, where 86 percent of households have EVs.

I’ve done the math over and over, trying to justify the economics. If gas is $4 a gallon and I drive 15,000 miles a year, how much will I save over how long to make up for the price of the car? How often will I drive more than the car’s battery range? And how much will the range drop under actual driving conditions.

But in the end, the justification is in the news every day. Each glacier melted, each Maine snowfall lost, each change in my region’s planting zone nudges me to do something. Each extreme drought, each wildfire, and each human life lost to flooding is reason enough.

