iPhone 15 Pro models tipped to get unique features — especially the Pro Max

While all the attention is on the newly-released iPhone 14 range, there’s still scope to look ahead to next year — and the launch of the iPhone 15. As we’ve already noted, the difference between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is pretty big. However, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, next year’s iPhones could take it even further.

In a series of tweets (opens in new tab) Kuo said he believes Apple will “more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 15 standard models." But that’s nothing new, and Kuo predicts that Apple will also be “creating differentiation” between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

(2/2)Taking a step further, Apple will also start creating differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro. It's the best practice via a precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales/profits in a mature market.September 9, 2022

In other words, the iPhone 15 range could be the most unique range of iPhones yet. Not just the same two phones in different sizes.

Of course, this year the iPhone 14 Pro range already has a lot of stuff that isn’t available on the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus. There’s the display with 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, larger storage options, a triple lens camera and, of course, the A16 Bionic.

Meanwhile, the non-Pro iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have to make do with the same A15 Bionic that was in the iPhone 13 Pro and a 60Hz display. Not to mention the dual lens camera that lacks an optical zoom.

Needless to say there are plenty of reasons to go for the more expensive Pro models this year. Though the only defining characteristics between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the size and battery life, which is usually a matter of taste. If Kuo is correct, it could be a little more difficult to choose between the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Kuo claims that differentiating between standard and Pro iPhone 15s will “increase Pro shipment allocation." Meanwhile, adding extra features to the Pro Max model is “ the best practice via a precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales/profits in a mature market.”

In other words, this is how Apple is likely to keep increasing sales, and it will likely help avoid claims that the iPhone 15 is basically the same as the iPhone 14 — something that tends to happen each time a new model launches. Not that it ever stops people buying new iPhones, that is.

Of course, the iPhone is still a luxury item, and it’s still unclear how inflation and the rising cost of living might affect iPhone 14 sales. At the very least, by offering a range of unique features, Apple can make the iPhone 15 more appealing than cheaper models from competitors.

What those features could be, Kuo hasn't hinted at. One rumor that keeps popping up is that the iPhone 15 will be the first model to utilize USB-C instead of Lightning. Considering there were rumors the iPhone 14 Pro range might adopt USB-C, but not the iPhone 14, it wouldn't be a huge shock is that happened next year instead; what the EU might think about that is another story.

But the iPhone 15 is still a long way off. In the meantime make sure you get the rundown on the iPhone 14 range and all the other upcoming Apple products. That includes the best iPhone 14 pre-order deals, who wins in a fight of iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13, what you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 8 and how the AirPods Pro 2 improve on its predecessor.

