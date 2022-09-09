ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about beer sales at South Dakota State University football games

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Beer sales will make their debut at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium this Saturday when the Jackrabbits host Cal-Davis in their football season opener.

Thanks to a change in policy from the state’s Board of Regents, state schools may now sell beer to the general public, and South Dakota State has been working to implement their plans since the approval in June.

SDSU has long been a proponent of beer sales at campus events, and have previously sold alcohol in premium seating sections. The school is happy to be able to expand that to the rest of their fans now, though it isn’t necessarily an attempt at revenue generating.

“That’s not the reason we’re doing it,” said assistant athletic director Jeff Holm. “This is just one way of trying to improve the fan experience for those that enjoy a cold beverage. We’ll see if there are any financial windfalls from it. We don’t know for sure, but we’re excited to be able to give fans another way to enhance their gameday experience.”

Earlier:University of South Dakota will begin alcohol sales at USD events in September

Here's how alcohol sales will work at South Dakota State

* While the gates open 90 minutes prior to kickoff, beer sales do not begin until one hour prior to kickoff. Sales end at the end of the third quarter. This is a hard deadline. Fans who are in line for a beer when the third quarter ends will not be served.

* There will be three beer stations in the stadium, on the east, west and south side of the facility. Each station will have multiple points of sale.

* Fans must present a valid ID at a wristband station, where they’ll receive a wristband and a stamp (to prevent transfer of wristbands). Fans are expected to have their ID on them and be prepared to show it at any time throughout the game. All fans must show ID for a wristband, regardless of age.

* There will be multiple selections offered, including from Fernson, a South Dakota brewer. Hard seltzers will also be sold. Prices range from $6-$8.

* Cash will not be accepted for beer sales. Cards only. Campus meal plans will not be accepted for students.

* Beer will not be sold outside the stadium in designated tailgating areas, but fans may be asked to provide ID (and then given wristbands). Those wristbands will then be accepted to purchase a beer inside the stadium.

* There are two alcohol-free sections: 123 on the east side of the stadium and 207 on the west.

SDSU sports:South Dakota State volleyball continues upward climb under coach Dan Georgalas

* The school is not expecting difficulty with fans who may be overserved, but they’re prepared for it. Most colleges have found that alcohol-related incidents decline when bans on alcohol sales are lifted.

“UPD does a really good job for us, they have a nice presence at our games,” Holm said of campus police. “We are certainly ready. We will have people watching to make sure our fans stay safe.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 6 p.m.

